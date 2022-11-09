If you just got your period and got your jeans dirty, don’t panic! All you need to do is follow this super effective method.

The menstrual cycle is an episode that happens to all women, at least once a month, starting from adolescence (more or less from 12 years of age) up to advanced age, with the arrival of menopause.

It is a normal factor that we all face and that, for better or for worse, it will be useful to us. Very often, however, it happens that, despite making very precise accounts, we count the 28 days as per routine, this can delay or anticipate: in short, take us by surprise. And, to be honest, it’s not always a welcome surprise. In fact, it happens that, as soon as he decides to arrive, he does not even give us time to organize ourselves, which immediately dirties the jeans that we wear. What do you do at this point? How do you get rid of the stain on it? With a simple and super effective method that we will explain below.

If you have soiled your jeans with your cycle, don’t despair, because the stain will go away in no time with this very simple super effective method

We have said that, despite counting the days and accurately calculating the time between one cycle and another, it often happens that, for various factors, this does some little trick, arriving suddenly. When this happens, the first thing that happens to us is to panic. The latter is mainly due to the fact that, very often or rather almost always, we get our pants dirty.

Imagine the embarrassment that you can feel in that same moment knowing that we cannot get up from the chair or cannot walk freely, because our trousers are completely dirty! Well, when that happens, what do we do? First we try to find a method to cover the stain, for example with a cardigan at the waist or a jacket tied at the hips, and then run home and wash the jeans.

At this point, once we get home, we have to consider two factors: the size and depth of the stain. If the stain is still fresh, removing it will not be very difficult. We take our head, from the side of the bush, and pass it under running cold water. We then pass on it quick for the dishes (obviously taking care not to overdo the doses) and rub well, in order to remove the stain. Then we continue with our usual washing.

If, on the other hand, the stain is dated and now dry, we can proceed in the same way, but instead of using the dish soap, we use the Marseille soap. Usually wash later and that’s it: everything will be as before.