Before we can answer the question “How profitable is a coffee shop?” it is important to clarify that it depends on the commercial approach adopted. While most people imagine a bar as a place full of fun, laughter, celebration and friendship, the truth is that the profitability of a bar depends mainly on the robustness of the business model used.

What are the earnings of a bar?

Opening a bar may seem like a cheap and simple business idea to earn money. In Italy, there is a bar every 145 inhabitants, with a possible growth depending on the area, considering the love of Italians for coffee and croissant in the morning or for the classic evening spritz. However, although it seems like an easy activity, the truth is that there is a lot of work behind starting a coffee shop. There are multiple aspects to take into consideration, including the profitability of the bar and the setup cost.

According to industry experts, the success of a business like this depends on 50% from the position, 25% from the activities carried out or from the brand in chosen franchiseand for the rest 25% from management. In other words, a well-positioned location can be a fundamental part of the success of a bar, but the quality of the activities offered or the brand chosen can also have a significant influence. However, one effective management of the bar is essential to guarantee the continuity and quality of the activity.

Initial investment needed for a bar

To start a business of this type, a initial investment. This can be done through the purchase of an already established business, paying its price, or by joining a franchise, paying the registration fee which can vary between 10,000 and 40,000 euros. Alternatively, you can opt for the opening of a new office, assuming the restructuring and start-up costs of the business.

There are many upfront expenses like rent, purchase of equipment, furniture, inventory and personnel. Additionally, ongoing operating costs such as rent, utilities, staff, and supplies must be covered by the cafe’s revenue.

The personnel Management and scheduling working hours are also important factors, as staffing can be one of the biggest expenses for the café. Also, the licenses and permits required to start and operate a coffee shop can vary by jurisdiction and they can be very expensive.

The best-selling drink after water it’s the coffee! So let’s say that the majority of a café’s revenue comes from coffee. Let’s see the earnings of a bar on every coffee sold.

Guadagni of a bar on each coffee



Il coffee it is consumed both at home and in restaurants, but especially in bars. In fact, 96.5% of Italian citizens between the ages of 18 and 65 consume an average of 3 coffees a day, demonstrating its great popularity.

According to a study conducted on approx 140,000 bars in Italyit is estimated that approx seven billion euros in coffee, considering the average cost per cup of €1,10. On average, a bar bills approx €340 per daybut only 42% of that, ie circa €143, it is attributable to people’s consumption of coffee. It is estimated that a bar owner makes a profit of approx 0.8 euro cents for each cup of coffee sold.

Which establishments and bars sell the most coffee?

They have been identified 5 main categories at the bar: i Lunch Barserving approx 220 cups of coffee sold, i Morning Bar, where you stop for breakfast and where 202 cups of coffee are sold, i Bar Multipurposewhich offer a little bit of everything and have an average of 170 cups of coffee sold.

There are also the Evening Bar, where you mainly go for the aperitif or for bere un drinkand which sell approx 85 cups of coffeeand finally the Bars with no specific offer, such as those close to home, which have an average of 202 small cups of coffees sold.