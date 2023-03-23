Is called “The Pandas Syndrome”is produced by the company Feel For Films Italia and is available on the platform Amazon Video. This is the first narrative and communication short film on PANDASi.e. “Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections”. It is a pathology which, despite having recently been included in the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization, is still struggling to be recognized today.

PANDAS is a sub-group of the PANSstands for Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome. As the PANDAS Italia ODV association informs, the first is better known than the second thanks to the almost always evident triggering agent, i.e. the beta-haemolytic streptococcus group A. It is this that causes PANDAS disease, while other pathogens (bacteria, viruses, fungi) or environmental or metabolic causes can trigger PANS.

PANDAS and group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus

Group A strep is a bacterium that can be found in the throat and on the skin and usually causes minor infections that the body clears easily. In other cases, however, it can trigger more serious disorders, especially if the immune system is already weakened or the microorganism is able to penetrate deeply into the tissues. In this case PANDAS can occur, the first cases of which were described in 1998.

How do you recognize PANDAS?

To be diagnosed the PANDAS subgroup must respond to 5 clinical criteria:

presence of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) or tic disorder; prepubertal onset of symptoms; sudden onset of symptoms and episodic (relapsing-remitting) course; presence of associated neurological abnormalities (in particular motor hyperactivity and choreiform movements); Temporal association with group A beta-haemolytic streptococcal infections and symptom onset or relapse.

The clinical features of this pathology, as recalled by PANDAS Italia ODV, are separation anxiety, behavioral regression (in particular, speaking like a small child), OCD (frequent hand washing, not touching handles, doors and other objects, etc.), repetitive behaviors and sometimes aggressive, hyperactivity or attention deficit disorder, hallucinations. And then, dilation of the pupils, tics, urinary and sleep disorders, dysgraphia. These can also be associated with states of anxiety and depression, sensory or motor abnormalities.

At what age does it appear?

PANDAS is a disease that can arise from about 3 years to prepubertal agewith a maximum peak of onset around 5-7 years.

How is PANDAS treated?

As the association informs, the therapy for the PANDAS pathology varies on the basis of the entity of the same: mild, moderate, severe.

PANDAS lieve

In milder cases, the obsessive-compulsive disorder that characterizes the pathology occupies 1 or 2 hours of the day. The symptomatology, therefore, is not disabling, so much so that the child appears to be integrated into society. Treatment includes the administration of antibiotics, corticosteroids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

PANDAS moderated

In moderate cases, anxiety is an important symptom and obsessive-compulsive disorder occupies 50-70% of the hours of the day, highly impacting daily activities. Treatments here may include corticosteroids, antibiotics, intravenous immunoglobulin, and cognitive behavioral therapy.

Severe PANDAS

In the most severe cases, the child even risks his life due to the complexity of the extremely disabling symptoms. Anxiety (including separation anxiety) is very strong, and OCD takes up 80% to 100% of the time. Here the treatment of choice should be the plasmapheresis, i.e. the process that allows you to replace part of the total plasma with another suitable liquid. Alternatively, intravenous immunoglobulin can also be used.

Even in Italy we start talking about PANDAS

Finally, even in our country we are starting to talk about PANDAS, thanks above all to the initiative of Nicole, a twelve-year-old girl involved in the short film project, who contacted the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to invite her to turn the spotlight on this pathology. The girl and the premier then met in person and Meloni, after the chat, declared that she will support the cause of children and young people affected by PANDAS.

The short film “The Pandas Syndrome”

The 19-minute short film available on Amazon Video, “The Pandas Syndrome”, is written by director Filippo Cavalca together with screenwriter Irene Russo, and was filmed at the Farnese Theater in Parma. The short received the Honorable Mention from the “Sound and Vision International Film & Technology Festival” in New York and entered the Official Selection at the Fellini Film Festival 2023. His vision will contribute to the production of the feature film of the same name, currently in preparation and will bring issues related to the disease to international attention.

