Let’s find out today, in this article, all the properties of the pomegranate, a fruit of very ancient origins, now grown in all areas with a mild climate. Characterized by a beautiful bright red color, rich in seeds from which an excellent ruby-colored juice is obtained, sometimes a bit sour but which boasts almost ‘miraculous’ properties for human health. Even if the edible part of the pomegranate corresponds to only 60% of the whole fruit, from a nutritional point of view it abounds in vitamins, antioxidants, mineral salts and water and contains about 80 kCal per 100 gr.

Although the taste can sometimes be a bit sour and unpleasant, it is a fruit rich in flavonides, vitamin CE, K and B, in which the very important source of mineral salts helps to lower bad cholesterol, strengthen our immune system and lower blood pressure. This fruit is the best friend of the heart and intestines, very often present on the Christmas table and a real panacea for our health. For this reason it should be consumed on a regular basis, both as a fruit, as a juice or even as an unusual ingredient in savory recipes.

Now let’s see all the benefits that the pomegranate:

-fights cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, arteriosclerosis and hypertension which are kept at bay thanks to polyphenols or naturally antioxidant substances;

– it is protective against the stomach;

– it has a vermifuge function thanks to the seeds, crushed and prepared as a decoction;

-is antidiarroico and astringent and fights hemorrhoids, nausea and intestinal parasites, also functioning as an excellent laxative;

-has antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal and function anti-inflammatory: it is in fact a real natural drug useful for the main ailments of our organism;

– it is anticoagulant and therefore decreases the risk of arteriosclerosis, reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol and increasing HDL (good);

-reduces Alzheimer’s disease;

-it is a real appetite stimulant.

Surely you have often heard how good pomegranate is for prevent tumors and if you are wondering if this is real news, keep reading the article. Yes, a recent study has identified within the juice a significant help in the prevention and above all also in the treatment of breast cancer. This wonderful effect is due to the punic acid and is added to another known effect, namely the one related to the treatment and prevention of all types of skin cancers.