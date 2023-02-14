Love and health. Or rather the effects of falling in love on our mental and physical health. Many are convinced that there is only an impact on our psyche, but the changes in the body are also many and important. Warning, falling in love shouldn’t necessarily be confused with a stable relationship. We can also be in love just us. Here’s what happens to us, according to science

Being in love is like being on drugs

A 2010 study from Rutgers University showed that falling in love is very similar to the feeling of taking drugs with moments of euphoriadue to the release of substances such as dopaminel’oxytocin and theadrenaline. This happens to make us bond with the partner. Just like with drugs: the more time we spend with our partner, the more addicted we will become.

Falling in love and health: it’s also like being drunk

Drinking a few glasses of wine disinhibits us, makes us less fearful and less anxious, but a little more aggressive and braggart, exactly like the “love hormone”, oxytocin, according to what has been confirmed by the University of Birmingham. Oxytocin and alcohol give similar results.

Your cheeks turn red

Before an important appointment often our heart rate quickens and our hands sweat a lot. It’s not just the nervous system’s fault, but adrenaline and norepinephrine, which lead us to feel feelings of desire towards that particular person.

Falling in love and health: land pupils dilate

When we are attracted to someone, even our own sympathetic nervous system is stimulated. THE muscles contract not pupils dilate: this happens because the surge of dopamine excites the nerve endings in our eyes. This was confirmed by research by the Department of Psychology of the University of Tromsø, in Norway. According to the results of the study, the donne would dilate the pupils of the eyes in front of a potential part, especially during the period of ovulation.

We can feel the fever

It’s normal to lose your appetite and feel uncomfortable when you first start dating. It’s our body’s way of telling us that we really like that person. Lovesickness, in fact, has an impact on the stress hormone, the cortisolThat it makes us feel like we are being influenced.

Falling in love and health: cwe feel superheroes

Have you ever heard stories of mothers being able to lift cars to rescue their trapped child? It is the combination of love and fear that gives us superhuman strength. The oxytocin released when we fall in love can actually increase our tolerance for physical pain.

You can’t take your eyes off him

There is a scientific reason why we save photos of our love on the background of our mobile phone or that of our computer. The desire to look at the face of a loved one comes directly from the dopamine released by our brain. So when we look at photos of our partner we fill up with strength and energy.

Falling in love and health: lour voice becomes sharper

The raised voice is another of the reactions that our body has when we fall in love. According to a study published in 2011 on Journal of Evolutionary Psychologyresearchers have revealed that when women talk to men who are attractive to them, their voice becomes louder and more feminine.

Falling in love and health: ci worry when we don’t see it

When we separate from our partner, regardless of the time period, we respond as if we were drug addicts. Corticotropin increases our stress level when we are away from our partner, contributing to us feeling full of anxiety. That’s why we can’t wait to hear from our partner or see him again.

Our hormones go crazy

During the initial stage of a romance our hormones spiral out of control. According to a study published in PsychoneuroendocrinologyThe stress hormone cortisol increases in both men and women. At this stage, the male hormoneil testosterone, decreases in men e increase in donne.

It can literally break our hearts

A study of theAmerican Heart Association belies the old adage that says that you don’t die of love. The scientific term is stress-induced cardiomyopathy and can strike even the healthiest person in the world when subjected to a traumatic event, such as the death of a partner, divorce or a bad breakup. Symptoms are often similar to those of a heart attack, with shortness of breath, an irregular heartbeat, and chest pain. The good news is that it can be treated in most cases.

Falling in love and health: aWe always want to make love

At the beginning of a relationship, we can’t help but touch our partner all the time. A Canadian study published in The Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy showed that while a man’s sexual appetites remain more or less constant, a woman’s double at the beginning of a story.

When history is happy we get fat

It is often said that people let themselves go when they have a happy story. A public search on The Journal of Obesity, researchers have found that we actually tend to gain weight when we are in a stable relationship. We crave more foods that contain fat and sugar. The study showed that women gain several pounds in the first five years of marriage.

If you get married, you live longer and better

Marriage seems to be the elixir of life. According to the Duke University Medical Center study Those entering their 40s married have a lower risk of premature death than those who are divorced or never married. Another study, this time from NYU Langone Medical Center in New York revealed that married men and women have stronger hearts than singles.

You have stronger bones

A study by the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) has revealed that the men who live one stable relationship after 25 years they have the stronger body bones. However, the speech it doesn’t really apply to everyone: apparently, it happens solo in men who have at their side a partner who bears them.

You can have trouble sleeping

According to an American study in the first months of a love story we are much more positivefull of euphoria, energy e desire to do. And this throughout the day. For this reason, research says, we are much more active, both in the early morning and in the evening, we fall asleep later and wake up earlier.

You get super creative

While many artists claim they were inspired by sadness, a recent study published in The Journal of Family Issues revealed that when you are in a love relationship, creativity accelerates. This is because you change your approach to life and become super creative.

You become sexually adventurous

Public research from the US state of Pennsylvania has confirmed that when you are in a love relationship women are much more willing to try new things even under the sheets. It is for this reason that – generally – in the first few months couples experience many nuances from a sexual point of view.

It can relieve chronic pain

A passionate relationship can give the same effects as drugs that fight chronic pain, according to a study by the Stanford University School of Medicine. Great love activates the same areas of the brain as pain inhibitors.

We put the good of the partner above our own

Research from the University of California at Santa Barbara has discovered why, at one point, we put the well-being of the person we love above our own. Merit of oxytocin e navasopressinatwo neurotransmitters that when we are in love get involved in empathy e altruism. The researchers asked young couples to answer a standardized questionnaire asking them to express feelings in the towards their partner e you other people. Thanks to an MRI it was possible to see how yes activated various parts of the brain: when the participants felt a strong sense of empathy with the person in the picture, le regions of the brain associated with emotion and emotional memory they “turned on”. The study was published in the scientific journal Behavioral Neuroscience.

