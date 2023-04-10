What a fight a Men and women. The new advances are completely crackling. Apparently there would have been a very hard clash between Maria De Filippi, Gianni Sperti and Armando. The knight said he felt offended because it is rumored that he is the protégé of the presenter. Then the sudden threat of wanting to quit the program. Incarnato then lashed out against Aurora Tropea as the woman would also have talked about some of the knight’s auditions to set foot in the Big Brother house.

At this point Maria De Filippi intervened and without mincing words targeted the knight with very harsh words: “You know how many people have said about me! You have to let things slide because if you are on television it is normal that people talk”.

But this intervention was not enough to silence the knight who, rather fervently, turning to Maria, said in no uncertain terms: “I’m staying alone if you Maria make a phone call and ask if it’s true that I auditioned the GF “. In short, the temperature in the study of Men and Women continues to rise and surprises are not excluded in the next appointments.