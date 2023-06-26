Do you know where the Eurospin pasta grain comes from? Read the label well

We tend to think that discount products are less good than branded ones. They are not advertised much but we assure you that they definitely deserve your attention. One in particular is a food that we Italians cannot do without: pasta. Do you know where the Eurospin pasta wheat comes from? You won’t believe it!

Are you looking for the perfect pasta for your favorite dish? Are you concerned about the origin of the grain used and want to make sure you choose a quality product?

Then you’re in the right place! Today we will talk about pasta Eurospin and we will reveal everything you need to know about his main ingredient: wheat. Ready to explore the secrets of Italian discount pasta? Keep reading.

Prejudices about discount pasta

Many people are still skeptical about it to the quality of products sold by discount stores, including pasta. The common misconception is that the products are of low quality and have no nutritional value. However, this statement is not entirely correct.

Discounter pasta can be an excellent choice for those looking for an inexpensive product that is tasty and nutritious at the same time. Indeed, some chains such as Eurospin are committed to offering good quality food at an affordable price. Even large Italian companies produce lines of cheap pasta with selected grains and highly controlled processing methods. Therefore, the fact that pasta costs less does not necessarily mean that it is less healthy or tasty.

Of course, there can be differences in the sourcing of ingredients and manufacturing processes between the various brands. For this reason it is important to read the labels carefully to make an informed choice about your food shopping.

Where does the wheat of the Eurospin pasta of the Tre Mulini line come from?

The line Three Mills is Eurospin’s answer to the requests of customers who are increasingly attentive to the origin of the ingredients used for the production of pasta. The basic line, the obviously cheaper one, contains EU and non-EU wheat. However, the bronze drawn line guarantees the exclusive use of 100% Italian wheat.

The choice of Italian wheat not only guarantees greater transparency on the traceability of ingredients, but also represents an important contribution to supporting Italian agriculture. But not it is only the origin of the wheat that makes the difference in the Tre Mulini line. The pasta is made with the bronze drawing method which gives the surface of the pasta that roughness typical of artisanal pastas and allows better adherence to the condiments.

The final result? A pasta with a perfect consistency and an intense flavor able to satisfy the most demanding palates. Thanks to the use of Italian wheat and the controlled production system guaranteed by Eurospin, you can be sure that each dish is made with selected, high-quality ingredients.

If you are looking for a pasta as good as homemade but without giving up the convenience of discount stores, you can easily choose the Tre Mulini line offered by Eurospin.

The bronze drawn line

The bronze drawn line allows the consumer to have a quality product at an advantageous price: pasta takes on, with this specific technique, a rough and porous texture which enhances its flavor and allows the sauces to be held better.

Bronze is a very resistant material which allows the die to model the dough evenly, without altering its organoleptic properties. Thanks to this treatment, a pasta with an authentic and genuine taste is obtained, capable of enhancing every ingredient with which it is combined.

Bronze drawing also makes it possible to obtain particular shapes such as striped half sleeves or square spaghetti. This decision to produce formats other than the classic round shape demonstrates Eurospin’s commitment to offering its customers diversified and innovative products.

Finally, it must be said that the choice of Italian wheat combined with the processing through bronze drawing it guarantees greater traceability of the ingredients and ensures a final product free of unwanted chemicals. Choosing this type of pasta therefore means making an informed choice towards a healthy and balanced diet.

The nutritional values ​​of Eurospin pasta

The Eurospin paste it is a versatile food product rich in carbohydrates, which make it an important source of energy. But what exactly are the nutritional values ​​of Eurospin pasta? Let’s go find out!

First, the pasta contains vegetable proteins of high biological value and dietary fibers capable of promoting intestinal transit. The presence of B vitamins such as thiamine, riboflavin and niacin helps the body carry out its metabolic functions.

On the mineral front insteadEurospin pasta offers calcium, iron and phosphorus. These nutrients are essential for maintaining healthy bones and teeth and avoiding iron deficiency anemia.

Finally, it must be said that the nutritional values ​​of pasta they may vary slightly according to the variety used: spaghetti or fusilli they may have similar calorie content but differences in the amount of protein or fat.

In conclusion, we can say that Eurospin pasta is a valid choice for those looking for a complete food from a nutritional point of view. That’s why this product should never be missing in our pantries!

Why prefer this pasta to other well-known brands

When it comes to choosing pasta, there are tons of options available. However, not all brands offer the same quality and authentic taste that one would like to find in a dish of pasta.

The Eurospin Bronze Drawn Tre Mulini pasta it is an ideal choice for those looking for genuine and high quality products. The 100% Italian wheat used guarantees an authentic flavor and a perfect texture of the pasta. With the traditional method of bronze drawing, the porous surface of the product allows the condiments to be better absorbed, making each bite even tastier.

In compared to other well-known brands on the market, this pasta certainly represents a competitive option in terms of value for money. The difference lies in the craftsmanship of the production which gives the pasta that rough texture so desired by lovers of Italian recipes.

Choose this type of pasta factory means taking advantage of the nutritional benefits of Italian durum wheat and enjoy the authenticity of true Italian flavors without compromising on health or price.

Finally, eating a good food source like this can help maintain a healthy balanced lifestyle for the whole family!

The wheat of Eurospin pasta is Italian!

After analyzing the two pasta options offered by Eurospin, we can state that both represent a convenient and good quality choice. There Tre Mulini line Bronze drawn guarantees a 100% Italian product with traceability of ingredients, while Eurospin pasta offers an economical but still tasty solution.

In any case, the important thing is to always carefully read the labels of the products we buy and choose those that meet our needs in terms of taste, price and quality. Whether you opt for Eurospin pasta or for Tre Mulini Bronze Drawn pasta, what really matters is having the certainty of bringing a genuine and tasty dish to the table.

