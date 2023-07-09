Do you know which are the most caloric foods ever? The ones we love to eat in the summer!

Junk Food – Street Food News

Some foods we love to eat, especially in the summer, are the most caloric ever. Let’s see what they are and how many calories they have.

Eating well is sometimes difficult, having a correct and balanced diet can seem very challenging. During the summer things get more complicated because with the high temperatures you don’t feel like cooking and you buy the classic unhealthy foods but that everyone likes.

To eat well you should avoid all junk food, therefore caloric and fatty foods, consume fruit, vegetables and fresh foods instead. Unfortunately, however, one often wants to indulge in some whim and falls into the classic sins of gluttony that are not very nutritious and are not beneficial for the body.

Allowing yourself some pleasure every now and then is fine, in fact even during diets it is possible to do it, the problem comes when you prefer fatty dishes to those you should eat to feel fit and well. In summer above all, one craves pizza, sandwiches and refreshing drinks but these types of foods are precisely the ones that hurt the most (also due to the heat).

You have to know what you are eating, knowing the calories of some foods you love is a great idea to avoid health problems and stay fit, while occasionally allowing himself some exceptions to the rule. Let’s see which are the dishes to pay more attention to.

The most fatty and caloric foods

A dish that everyone loves, especially the Italians, is Pizza. This is a very tasty and very fanciful food, on average it is eaten at least once a week but there are those who replace it with the main meals even several times in the space of a very few days. An average pizza contains 600 caloriesit is the classic daisy and it follows that if this is seasoned with ingredients such as chips, cheeses and cured meats, the caloric intake increases, even exceeding a thousand calories.

Another food that is very often eaten with pizza is french fries, these are rich in fat, salt and calories. They satiate but increase health problems such as water retention and cellulite. Each 100 grams contains 148 caloriesif you add the sauces these increase. For example, mayonnaise contains 690 calories per 100 gramsrich in hydrogenated vegetable oils and sugars.

Pizza

Foods that are too caloric and fatty

As we have just seen, the foods that are most harmful, which are more fatty and caloric, are often connected to each other: pizza is accompanied by chips which in turn are eaten with mayonnaise.

A food little beneficial is the kebab, this too contains many ingredientstherefore often its calories increase for this, 100 grams contain 1000 and when chips and dips are added here too, they only go up.

Finally it is reported the high caloric intake of alcohol, very consumed on weekends and during the summer. Often to cool off or because of holidays and evening outings, you drink cocktails that average a minimum of 200 calories per glass.

