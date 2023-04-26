Do you know which cold cuts have the most fat? The complete ranking that leaves no doubts

What are the coldest cuts with the most fat? Here is the ranking of those who are not properly indicated for the diet.

The affected they are certainly quite present in the daily diet of many people. But there are some that you need to eat in moderation.

Cold cuts: good and comfortable

Nowadays, for those who love meat dishes, there are several cured meat that you can choose when you are at the supermarket or the butcher.

Be that as it may, even if, at times, one can have rather confused ideas about it, there is a precise difference between the sausages and those that cannot be considered bagged.

The sausagesin fact, they consist of mixed meat, chopped ed dried. Instead, all other cured meats are made from whole cuts of meat.

The latter are generally made with the shoulder or with the thigh of a particular animal.

Furthermore, i cured meat are the products that are presented whole or in slices. When it comes to affectedtherefore, means the products that are cut, precisely, into slices.

Usually, then, on the shelves of grocery stores, we can see one large variety of cold cutspacked in practices tubsable to maintain a certain freshness.

The cold cuts in traymoreover, they are very convenient for all those who do not have time to prepare an elaborate meal, but still want to eat appetizing meat.

What is more, they also turn out to be quite adequate during the summer season or when the temperatures rise, and when, therefore, you don’t feel like eating a hot meal.

One of the very popular dishes in the aforementioned period, in fact, is the traditional one Ham and melon.

Sometimes this dish can be considered simply as an appetizer, even if, for example, it can be accompanied by other foods.

Ham and melon, in fact, goes well with the chunks of mozzarella or a tasty one tomato salad.

The fattest cold cuts

However, however good the cold cuts may be, it must be borne in mind that, even in this case, it’s best not to overdo it.

In fact, doctors often and willingly remind us that including cold cuts too often in our diet can cause various unpleasant ailments.

In this regard, we recall the high cholesteroll’increase in insulin levelsand may even increase the risk of contracting other serious diseases.

Thus, it is good to avoid consuming frequently especially the fattest cold cuts rich in salt.

Instead, as regards the thinner ones, such as the bresaola and the baked hamthey can also be chosen twice a week.

There are, in particular, some types of cold cuts which are considered fatter and which therefore, potentially, can do more harm.

To be consumed in moderation, therefore, are the raw hamthe pancettalo speck and the jowls.

But then again, better not to overdo it mocettoas well as a type typically produced in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta.

Finally, the same can be said for the culatello and the lonzinoeven if, it should be emphasized, they are less fat than raw ham.