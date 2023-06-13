Do you know which is the most consumed fish in Italy? It’s not the tuna – they all buy this

Many, perhaps, think that tuna is the most consumed fish in Italy. In reality, however, it is another. Here’s which one.

There is a specific type of pesce which, apparently, is the most appreciated and consumed in Italy as well.

Fish in Italian cuisine

The Italian cuisineas well as those of other countries around the world, often use fish.

In fact, there really are numerous recipes based on fish which can also be done quite quickly.

On the other hand, this food is very eclectic, because it can be cooked in so many different ways.

First of all, frequently, fish is the protagonist of both first and second courses. The cooking methods, however, are varied.

Indeed, it can be done baked, baked, boiled, grilled, fried, in the panand more.

Naturally, it would be impossible to exhaust the subject in a few lines. However, at least, we can remember some dishes that are widespread and highly appreciated even in the Bel Paese.

In this regard, therefore, we mention the mixed friedthe linguine with seafoodil seafood risottoThe spaghetti with clams.

Then, again, we can’t forget thepeppered with musselsthe calamaratathe Sarde A Beccaficoand so on.

Also, fortunately, even in the native seas there are many species of fish easily available.

Among these, therefore, we mention thegilt-head breamil codthe sardinethe buyeril yellowfin tuna. In particular, the latter, in general, is never lacking in handouts in the form of can in oil.

On the other hand, it is an ingredient that can be convenient for us to always have on hand.

The most consumed fish in Italy

Il canned tuna it is certainly an ingredient that it is useful for us to always have available.

Il canned tunaFurthermore, it can be considered a good economic source of Omega-3 which, as we know, has benefits for our body.

L’Omega-3Indeed, it can be useful for us to fight rheumatoid arthritis and lower i triglyceride levels.

Indeed, with the tuna you can do different quick and tasty recipeswithout, moreover, committing ourselves too much in front of the stove.

So, have some cans of tuna in your pantry it will help us prepare appetizing meals, as an alternative to meat.

For example, simple ones could be made tuna spaghettisome meatballs, some tartareand more.

However, despite the belief that tuna is the most consumed fish in Italy, also for these reasons, in reality this is not true.

In fact, according to some estimates, it seems that, instead, it is the anchovy the fish that is most often found on our plates.

The anchovies, moreover, they are another fish that lends itself well to many dishes. One of the best known recipes, for example, are anchovies marinated in lemon juice.

The anchoviesin particular, are even a good source of Vitamin B e you Vitamin E. Also, inside are the selenium and also the ferroil of phosphorusil potassiumil soccer and it zinc.

This species, therefore, just like canned tuna, can be found in commodes jars in oil which can be stored for some time in the refrigerator.