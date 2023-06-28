Do you know which pasta has the least calories? This is precisely what is recommended in diets

In diets, a delicious alternative to enjoy pasta with fewer calories, it offers a higher content of fiber and protein.

However, it still manages to maintain all the taste and satisfaction of a good plate of pasta.

Is there a pasta with fewer calories on the market?

Have you ever wondered which one Does Pasta Have Less Calories? Or which pasta makes you gain less kilos? Although there are many types of pasta other than classic, the answer is not easy.

It is essential to know which types of pasta have a lower calorie content for those who wish to keep their figure. However, it is important to remember that calorie counting is not the only factor to consider if our goal is lose weight.

This concept becomes evident when comparing two of the most common types of pasta: the traditional durum wheat pasta and wholemeal pasta. Although they have approximately the same calorie content, their impact on our diet can be different.

Another element to consider is that each brand of pasta has its own specific recipe. Therefore, the values ​​given below should be considered as a rough estimate, while it is recommended refer precisely to the nutritional information shown on each package.

Wholemeal pasta

Wholemeal pasta is produced using wholemeal durum wheat semolina, following a process very similar to that of traditional pasta. Whole wheat pasta is often included in healthy diets and can be enriched with vitamins and mineral salts.

The presence of vitamins and mineral salts can be measured through a specific value called “ceneri”, which it is significantly higher in wholemeal pasta compared to the traditional one. This figure also reveals another important difference: the amount of fiber, which is much higher in wholemeal pasta.

Durum wheat pasta

From a technical point of view, the durum wheat pasta can be produced using semolina or semolina, adding water and salt. There are strict disciplinary rules governing its production, so there are no major variations in nutritional values ​​between the different brands.

We refer to an average of about 360 calories per 100 grams of pasta, a provided that no special ingredients are used such as: eggs or fillings for shapes such as ravioli. Importantly, this is not, as many people may think, the pasta with the lower calorie content.

In addition to the sauce used to season pasta, a factor that significantly affects the calorie content of a dish is the cooking of the pasta itself.

For those who watch their figure, it is important to consider the speed with which the carbohydrates present in pasta are assimilated by our body. Al dente cookingin which the dough remains slightly firm, it makes it more difficult for our body to absorb nutrients quickly.

What about calories?

Wholemeal pasta contains about 320 calories, slightly less than traditional pasta, but that’s not the most appealing aspect for those they follow a diet.

Although it is officially considered the pasta with the lowest calorie content, the real benefit of wholemeal pasta lies in its lower glycemic index.

In other words, the carbohydrates present in wholemeal pasta are released in a much more gradual way in the body.

Soybean paste, the paste with the least calories

As Asian cuisine has grown in popularity, soybean paste has also become increasingly common in the West. From a nutritional point of view, this pasta is relatively similar to the traditional one, with about 330 calories per 100 grams of productmainly deriving from carbohydrates which they represent 30% of the weight of the pasta.

Soybean paste presents a modest amount of fat, but it is remarkably high in protein, making it appealing to those on a diet high protein diet. Furthermore, it contains a good amount of mineral salts. However, from a nutritional point of view, it does not differ much from conventional pasta.

Rice pasta

Rice noodles have become very popular as an alternative to traditional noodles. Originally designed for those who follow a gluten-free diet, it has also spread among those who do not have particular food restrictions.

It is often believed that the rice paste is a low-calorie food, but in reality it is not entirely true: from the point of view of calorie counting, it is positioned between wholemeal and traditional pasta, with an average of about 340 calories.

Even if it’s not the least calorie pasta, what makes rice pasta a diet ally is its ability to fill you up more quickly than other variants. This is because rice has a greater capacity to absorb water than wheat, renderingor the least caloric cooked product by volume.

Legume pasta, the pasta with the least calories

Among the recent news in the world of pasta, that based on legumes aroused great interest. Compared to the other varieties mentioned, legume pasta has a very different nutritional profile: it is high in 20% protein, 50% carbohydrates and contains a lot of fiber.

Although it has fewer carbohydrates than traditional or wholemeal semolina pasta, the calorie intake is practically the same: 350 calories per 100 grams of product.

Per a low-calorie dietit is advisable to consume approx 65-70 grams of legume paste, which has the ability to satiate more than the durum wheat pasta we are used to.

This feature is also reflected in the glycemic index, which, similar to wholemeal pasta, it is lower and more controlled, making the pasta with legumes a diet ally despite not being the least calorie pasta.

