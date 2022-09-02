Sometimes our 4-legged friends eat their own needs. But why do they do it? Let’s find out together.

Among all the strange habits of our dogs such as drinking from the toilet, rolling in mud or licking their butt, there is one that is truly repulsive.

In fact, nothing disgusts more than seeing your 4-legged friend eat poop. Some people even think about giving their dog away, but this is a habit that stems from very specific reasons.

This is why dogs eat poop

Many do not know this, but the habit of eating poop is quite common among dogs. Indeed, there is a scientific name for this habit, coprophagia. Not only that, behind this, there are also behavioral and physiological reasons. In fact, some dogs see poop as a delicacy.

If you have one that eats its own needs, don’t despair. There are ways to discourage the habit and also some simple and effective solutions. Although it hasn’t been thoroughly investigated by science, eating poop is a relatively common phenomenon in dogs. In a 2012 study, researchers from the University of California, Davis, found that one in six dogs are classified as a “serious” poop eater, which means they’ve been caught red-handed five times. While one in four dogs have been observed to eat poop at least once. Research has concluded that eating fresh feces is a reflection of one innate predisposition ancestral canids that live in the wild and that protect the members of the pack from intestinal parasites present in the faeces that can occasionally be dropped into the burrow.

The study consisted of two separate surveys sent to approx 3 thousand owners of dogs. If eating poop is repulsive to humans, it’s not that bad from a canine standpoint. Dogs evolved as scavengers, eating whatever they found on the ground. For some species, such as rabbits, eating poop is a completely normal way of get nutrients fundamental. In fact, if rabbits are prevented from doing so, they will develop health problems and young rabbits will not be able to grow. Fortunately, dogs don’t need to feed this way. Eating poop, however, is normal and natural canine behavior in some stages of life.

Dog mothers lick their puppies to urge them to shed and clean their poop by eating it, for about the first three weeks after birth. Puppies also naturally behave this way, eating their own poop, that of other dogs, and that of cats and other animals. Some dogs find horse manure and geese droppings particularly attractive. Eating your own poop it is harmless, but consuming other animals’ poop can cause health problems if the feces are contaminated with parasites, viruses, or toxins. In most cases, this behavior subsides before the puppy is around nine months old.