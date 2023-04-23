Do you know why you shouldn’t sleep in pajamas at night? The health risks are unthinkable

Is it better to sleep with or without pajamas? Many mothers would like their children to wear a nice pajama on August 15th too, but for science things are different

Slipping into bed in pajamas is not a good habit. A study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology has revealed, for example, that sleeping naked has numerous benefits for the body. The most obvious? Since the human body temperature drops during sleep and rises upon awakening, removing the pajamas helps to bring down this temperature more quickly improving the sleep quality.

But that is not all. Not wearing pajamas would be good for other reasons as well. Among the numerous other benefits proven by scientific research can be mentioned the stress reductionil improved metabolic health and the immune system, a significant increase in self-esteem and the benefits for female intimate health. And then, according to some sexologists, sleeping all naked would also be good for married lifeincreasing the level of intimacy between partners.

What happens instead putting on pajamas? It seems that excessive covering interferes with sleep. It often happens: you suddenly wake up all sweaty, sleep becomes restless and you snore. And all this may depend precisely on the excessive heat stored in the bed.

No more pajamas in bed: that’s why sleeping naked is good for the body

Sleeping better is known to be good for the mind and body. Those who suffer from insomnia or poor sleep are at greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease. And live with more stress. In addition, a correct rest also affects the health and beauty of face and body skin. The skin is in fact an organ that regenerates itself with rest. When you sleep badly, the stress hormone is activated: this transmitter prevents the skin from stretching. And who sleeps badly is more exposed to the risk of dry skin and acne.

Pajamas are often made with tight or poor quality fabrics. When you sweat, irritations arise that lead to allergic rashes, acne on the back and buttocks. Sleeping naked on clean sheets, all these risks will be eradicated. For women, sleeping naked (or only with cotton underwear) implies improvements in vaginal healthreducing the risk of developing infections (yeasts and forms of candidiasis).

A recent study, it seems that men can draw too benefit from sleeping naked: those who wear pajamas and tight underwear would reveal a lower sperm count than those who sleep naked. Transpiration is in fact a useful moment for the sperm production.