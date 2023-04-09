Biagio Daniele Rapinese | 9/04/2023, ore 19:30

CARD INFORMATION

Multiple studies in the past have pointed this out the importance and nutritional value of cruciferous vegetables, especially broccoli, so as to support the idea that they are truly a “superfood”. Now, in a new work, Penn State researchers have discovered new benefits for our health related to the intake of this food.

For several years, in fact, it had already been demonstrated that a habitual consumption of cruciferous vegetables (which also include cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts) would lead to a concrete decrease in the incidence of cancer and type 2 diabetes.

But now, thanks to this new study, it has also been discovered that broccoli contains some molecules which, inside mice, bind to a specific receptor helping to protect the lining of the small intestinethus inhibiting the development of certain pathologies.

Dr. Gary Perdew, of Pennsylvania State University, explained: “We all know broccoli is good for you, but why? What happens in our body when we eat them? Our research is helping to uncover the mechanisms by which broccoli and other foods benefit health in mice and possibly humans as well.”.

“This work indeed provides a strong scientific evidence on the role of cruciferous vegetables in diet and disease preventionsuch as broccoli, cabbage and Brussels sprouts, which should be part of a normal, daily diet”he added.

In their study, published on the pages of the magazine Laboratory InvestigationPerdew and colleagues discovered that some molecules contained in broccoli, called ligands, which bind (precisely) to a specific aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR), initiate a variety of activities that influence the functions of intestinal cells.

From laboratory tests, the team found that mice not fed broccoli just lacked AHR activity, which resulted in substantial impairment of function the intestinal barrier, a reduced transit time of food in the small intestine, a decrease in the number of goblet cells and protective mucus, and a decrease in the number of enterocyte cells.

Dr. Perdew explained this: “Simply put, the intestinal health of mice that weren’t fed broccoli was impaired in a variety of ways known to be associated with the onset of various diseases“.

“Our research therefore suggests that broccoli, and possibly other similar foods, may be used as natural sources of AHR ligands and that diets rich in these elements contribute to the resilience and health of the small intestine“he added.

Speaking of nutrition, did you know that eating ultra-processed food leads to cognitive decline? It is therefore better to take advantage of the advantages of a Mediterranean diet.

Fonte: Laboratory Investigation