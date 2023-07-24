Do you like sleeping with wet hair? Because it’s not a great idea: that’s how you risk it

Wet hair in bed is never a good idea: you risk your health and damage your hair, here’s what happens and why to avoid it.

Many people have the habit of sleeping with wet hair, without thinking twice especially with the summer heat, but few know that such a habit is bad.

It may seem like a comfortable choice after a long day or an evening shower, but not everyone is aware of the potential consequences that this practice can have. In this article we have analyzed what can happen when you go to bed without drying your hair.

What happens if you sleep with wet hair? It really happens

One of the main risks of going to bed with wet hair is the increased chances of developing one scalp disease like dandruff. The moisture in wet hair can promote the growth of fungi and bacteria, which can cause irritation, itching and flaking. Dandruff can also lead to inflammation of the scalp, causing further discomfort and potentially damaging hair follicles.

Wet hair in bed? Better to avoid: the consequences – Tantasalute.it

They are also more fragile and vulnerable to breakage especially during sleep. In fact, while sleeping, body movements and contact with the pillow can cause friction on the hair, leading to damage to the hair structure. Even the scalp can be affected by this habit, in fact, the presence of humidity can create an ideal environment for the proliferation of fungi. This condition can lead to problems like seborrheic dermatitis. Not to mention that drying the hair in the air, especially in bed, takes longer to complete. And if such an attitude can lead hair dryness.

If you like going to bed with wet hair remember that it’s not the best for yours personal hygiene. Humidity creates the ideal environment for bacteria to develop, increasing the risk of scalp infections. So what can you do to avoid these problems? Better to dry them with a hair dryer or in the open air after having buffered them adequately and not using laces to tie them as they would not dry completely, maintaining excessive humidity for too long.

Finally, pay attention to the overall health of your hair. Keep them hydrated, nourishing them with specific products and reducing the use of thermal tools such as irons and hair straighteners. Take care of your hair with kindness and remember that drying it before going to bed will always be the best choice. You’ll sleep better and wake up with healthy hair that just needs fixing. Remember to nourish the hair with special oil or make one hair mask before going to bed in this way they will always remain soft and bright.

