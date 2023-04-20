Do you like strawberries? Pay attention to the effect they have on your body, few people know about it

If you like strawberries find out what are the effects on the body. Let’s discover the incredible properties of this small red fruit.

We are in April and the strawberry season has finally arrived: one of the most loved fruits by adults and children. Strawberries are small red fruits covered with seeds, but not everyone knows the incredible ones beneficial properties that distinguish them.

There are so many beneficial properties that strawberries have on our body: we go from antioxidant to anti-inflammatory properties, from the ability to improve memory and concentration to anti-cancer properties. Also, strawberries are known for protect teeth and reduce allergies.

In short, it is incredible how a small fruit can be a real panacea for human health. Let’s find out what the quantities are a fruit that can also be grown on the balcony. Let’s explore all the characteristics that make this fruit a real health ally.

Do you like strawberries? You have no idea how good they are

When spring arrives, strawberry lovers know that their favorite fruit is finally here. If you like strawberries you have to know what are the characteristics that make it a true health ally for the human organism.

In fact, strawberries have many properties. First they are gods powerful antioxidants such as currants, blueberries and plums this means that they are able to slow down the aging processes both at the cellular level and by protecting the body by the action of free radicals.

Strawberries is a fruit rich in vitamin C. In fact, it is enough to consume eight medium-sized strawberries to have the same amount of vitamin C contained in a single orange. In addition, consuming strawberries regularly allows you to regulate glucose levels in the blood. In this way, it is possible to help our body avoid spikes or drops in blood sugar. In this way strawberries manage to prevent body weight gain by avoiding mood swings, diabetes and hypoglycemia.

As we pointed out the strawberries also have some powerful anti-inflammatory properties that manage to safeguard our organism. Furthermore, regularly consuming a handful of strawberries allows us to introduce anthocyanins into our body. These are substances that are able to contribute to the use of lipid stocks accumulated in the body, transforming them into energy. In this way, the strawberries contribute to the reduction of body weight and therefore to weight loss.

If we put together the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it is clear that strawberries have important properties anti-cancer characteristics. This peculiarity of the fruit has also been demonstrated by researchers from the Ohio State University department of internal medicine.

Finally, thanks to the presence of xylitol, strawberries protect the dental health, preventing the formation of plaques and tartar. While the presence of phenolic acids helps reduce allergic reactions.