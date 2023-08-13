Do you notice this detail in the ice cream? Throw it away immediately, the health risks are unimaginable

If the ice cream looks like this, it should never be consumed. Avoiding this mistake will help so many people.

Ice cream is a food that many people like, especially during the summer. Besides being very tasty, it is also downright refreshing. It’s not difficult to find people walking around with an ice cream cone in their hands. There are different flavors and different types of this sweet, starting from those with a stick and ending with those with a cone or cup.

Despite being so tasty, some aspects of this food should not be underestimated. Many people don’t know that you can get food poisoning if you don’t pay attention to this important detail.The risks of this problem should not be underestimated, as you could run into serious health problems. That’s why it’s important to go to the hospital for a checkup if you feel pain after eating ice cream. Particularly during the summer, you need to be even more careful, as bacteria proliferate more easily due to the heat.

You have to be careful when eating ice cream

The problem with ice cream is that of refreezing, in fact when you proceed to put ice cream in the fridge after it has melted it is very likely that it will go bad. Everyone knows how important hygiene and cleanliness are when it comes to preparing food, yet when it comes to sweets, not much attention is paid.

What are the worst consequences of ice cream on your health (tantasalute.it)

In this way it is possible that you run into the risk of getting food poisoning, which in the case of ice cream is precisely due to its refreezing. When ice cream is placed melted in the fridge there is the possibility that it has been contaminated by the Listeria bacterium, which can have even fatal consequences in the most extreme cases. The mixture of milk, sugar and liquids is the perfect place for bacteria of this type.

In addition to ice cream, you can have similar problems with other cold foods, such as iced coffees, fruit smoothies, or ice cream. The fault is mainly linked to industrial ice, since there have been many scandals in which the presence of bacteria was discovered inside it. A further problem is related to fresh fruit such as watermelons, as they are considered hotbeds of Salmonella, E.coli and Listeria. The reason for this is because soilborne pathogens can remain in the skin of the fruit, simply washing the food well would avoid these problems.

