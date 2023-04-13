Do you want to lose weight, but you have little time to cook and are you more in the office than at home? Here is the toast diet: perfect for you.

It is true that today there are many fast food chains that offer healthy food. Restaurants organized to provide office workers with a good and healthy meal. Always too often there is no time available just to have a meal that can be eaten for lunch. However, here is a diet that can really do for those who have little time and spend most of the day in the office. It’s called the toast diet and it’s peremptory to lose weight even if you don’t eat the highest quality food. Let’s see how it works.

Do you often eat outside the home or in an office? Here is the toast diet to lose weight without cooking lunch

Often eating out for lunch is certainly not healthy, in fact healthy eating is given by a series of eating habits. From breakfast to dinner, however, often the problem is precisely the time you have available to prepare a meal, or rather that you don’t have available. For this reason it can be useful this toast diet that allows you to fill up without overdoing it. Here’s what the rules are. During the blonde teas of the diet which are granted, in fact, it is not possible to drink alcohol, sugary drinks or eat sausages other than those contained in the sandwich.

The toast diet is based on a varied diet so this meal can only be allowed for three days a week, but the rules must be respected. There aren’t many nutrients so it’s still advisable to consult a nutritionist to determine how to do it. For example, the toast can be stuffed inside with ham, cheese and a vegetable such as salad or zucchini. Always choose wholemeal bread and pair it with a fruit like apple or orange juice. The choice of bread itself is also important: many of the “toast” breads on the market are also sugary, so it is advisable to get well informed before choosing the brand of bread that will “accompany” your diet.

However, as always, it is essential drink plenty of water perform regular physical activity. This doesn’t necessarily mean going to the gym, but also just brisk walking. Taking the stairs, shopping on foot, in short, any movement is fine as long as you don’t sit all day.