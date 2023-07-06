Do you often eat toast? That’s why doctors warn, they can become toxic to the body

Toasts are a popular dish for a quick snack or dinner. However, eating them too often can be harmful. But why?

We love toast with any topping: cold cuts, cheese, smoked salmon, avocado… they are versatile and quick to prepare and for this reason we treat ourselves to them several times a week. But maybe we shouldn’t do it so often: why?

According to a recent study, eating toast too often (and other foods) can expose our body to consequences, even serious ones.

A disconcerting discovery, therefore, which hides very specific reasons. Here are which ones.

What happens if we eat toast too often?

According to doctors, when toast bread is heated to high temperatures, it produces a potentially carcinogenic substance for animals and probably also for us humans: acrylamide.

What are the risks our body faces if we always eat toast (tantasalute.it)

This substance is formed as a result of a chemical reaction (called Maillard) which occurs between the sugars and the amino acids that make up the proteins when they are heated. It therefore happens every time we heat a food to high temperatures, not only in the toaster but also on the grill, in the oven, in a pan or during frying.

In addition to toast, in the dock there are also biscuits, chips, coffee, crackers, breakfast cereals, which, when heated to high temperatures, can produce acrylamide. For this reason, when we decide to eat these foods, we should prefer more delicate cooking methods and at lower temperatures, if possible.

Experts recommend a temperature no higher than 220°C for toast bread. This way you can continue to indulge in them once in a while, for example when you’re out of ideas for dinner, trying as usual to vary your diet with other foods deemed healthier.

E also pay attention to the types of cooking. Instead of grilling, frying and roasting, boil, steam or microwave. In this way the food does not burn and turn black (a sign that the Maillard reaction has taken place).

It is therefore clear that the discovery made really leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Toasts are very popular and, above all, a valid idea for those who, in this heat and boiling temperatures, don’t intend to cook or, even better, want something to prepare quickly. Obviously, the research results do not absolutely prohibit it in one’s diet, but only advise strongly limiting its consumption.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

