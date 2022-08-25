Home Health Do you often forget things? Here are some foods that improve memory
Do you often forget things? Here are some foods that improve memory

Do you often forget things? Here are some foods that improve memory

There are several moments in the day when we seem to forget things. This strange sensation is almost always renewed on the occasion of considerable appointments. For example, when you study for a university exam, even though you have weeks of study and concentration behind you, you arrive at the fateful date with the certainty of not remembering anything.

It also happens at work or in the family: managing children, shopping, the thousand things to do. Memory is one of the most fascinating aspects of the brain mechanism, it is a vital cognitive function that tends to weaken over time.

However, scientific research is in agreement on the fact that senile diseases can be prevented with a more moderate lifestyle, a lifestyle in which the right diet plays a decisive role. In this case, foods can help us, yes you understood correctly, there are foods that can stimulate and improve memory. Today we will see which are the best.

Do you often forget things? Here are some foods that improve memory

Let’s start with the broccoli. This vegetable is valued as a real illustrious wellness star, adhering to the cruciferous family, and as such it should never be missing in your diet along with radishes, cauliflower, watercress and turnip greens. Broccoli includes choline, a very important nutrient that can be assimilated in importance to the B vitamins, and the usual vitamin K.

Consuming broccoli frequently could lead to better protection from neurodegenerative age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The same goes for Brussels sprouts.

Then, we have the walnuts. Walnut is a seed full of fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Above all, the presence of vitamin E is sufficient to decrease, in the long term, the relevance of neurodegenerative diseases. Being a caloric food, it should be measured in the general caloric intake of meals, but it is certainly better to eat a few nuts than a packaged snack full of salt and preservatives. Finally we have the bitter dark chocolate.

Full of flavonoids, extra dark chocolate contains cocoa, which has well-known antioxidant effects such as those produced by coffee or berries. With a high concentration of cocoa it defends memory and slows down the effects of aging, even in cases of sleep deprivation.

It should be part of an anti-aging diet. Here are the best allies of memory.

