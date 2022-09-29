Home Health Do you often have severe headaches? It is one of the 5 alarm bells
Health

Do you often have severe headaches? It is one of the 5 alarm bells

by admin
Do you often have severe headaches? It is one of the 5 alarm bells

Of migraines in Italy suffer about 7-8 millionor more than 12% of the national population: a social scourge difficult to eradicate because the headache is a extremely common symptom of as many widespread pathologies.

You may also like

Medicine test, the Verona student first in the...

Meloni Government, Bassetti Minister of Health? His reaction...

The biggest risk

Foods that are harmful to health

Masks in hospitals and RSA for another month,...

Masks. Government is thinking of extending the obligation...

Clemente Russo between secrets, boxing and fitness: “Why...

Pfizer, almost 120 million for the app that...

Covid, against Omicron the nitroglycerin cocktail

Wurstel contaminated with Listeria, what is and where...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy