Of migraines in Italy suffer about 7-8 millionor more than 12% of the national population: a social scourge difficult to eradicate because the headache is a extremely common symptom of as many widespread pathologies.

There are different types, with more or less pronounced discomfort and of variable duration and sometimes migraine can be one of the 5 red flags of the onset of stroke. Usually it stroke manifests itself through a series of motor or speech difficulties or functional deficiencies after also showing itself through lack of muscle strength, tingling, darkening of vision and loss of orientation.

They are counted approximately every day 200 thousand casesof which 80% for the first time and the remaining 20% ​​for a relapse of the disease: a disease that can be translated as – we read on the website of the Veronesi Foundation – “a cerebro-vascular lesion caused by the interruption of the blood flow to the brain for an obstruction or rupture of an artery ”.

The headache that occurs during a stroke episode, whether it is ischemic or the more severe hemorrhagic form, is lightning-fast and extremely powerful, often with no known or apparent cause. It happens because the moment we have a stroke, a thrombus forms in an artery of the brain that narrows the diameter of the blood vessel: this interrupts the circulation of blood in a more or less large area of ​​the brain, corrupting the function of nerve cells.

Some people are more at risk of stroke than others: those over 65, women – just think that 1 in 5 can be affected by this pathology even around 55 years -, the severely overweight people and who has the habit of smoke.

One healthy lifestylemade up of moderate physical activity and a diet composed of mostly vegetable proteins, limiting fats, salt and sugar: in this way the circulation will be healthy and we will also remove the risk of obesity.