Do you often have the feeling of being followed? It can be a symptom of a serious illness

A Swiss study has shown a link between hallucinations of the presence of others and an illness. Find out more.

Il Parkinson’s disease it is often associated with well-known symptoms such as tremors e muscle stiffness. However, there is one little-known symptom that deserves our attention: the presence of hallucinations.

These hallucinations, which give the impression of being watched by someone while alone, are also called scopestesiaare more common in patients with Parkinson’s disease than one might think.

An overlooked symptom of Parkinson’s disease

In fact, it has been discovered that presence hallucinations can appear before the more well-known symptoms of the disease, such as tremors. This means that you regularly experience this feeling of being followed for no apparent reason. It could, therefore, be an early sign of Parkinson’s disease.

Unfortunately, these hallucinations are often overlooked or seen as a side effect of treatment. Patients do not always report them to their doctors, believing that it is an isolated and unimportant phenomenon. However, a recent study by the Neuro-X Institute Cognitive Neuroscience Laboratory e Brain Mind Institute (of Geneva, Switzerland) published on Nature Mental Health showed that there is a link between early hallucinations and cognitive decline in patients with Parkinson’s dementia.

Link between early hallucinations and cognitive decline in Parkinson’s patients

Doctor Olaf BlankeEPFL neurologist and co-author of the study said: ‘We now know that early hallucinations should be taken seriously in Parkinson’s disease.’

The study focused on 75 patients aged 60 to 70 with Parkinson’s disease, in order to explore the impact of hallucinations in these individuals.

Each participant underwent in-depth interviews with specialists to assess their level of disease-related cognitive impairment, as well as psychiatric interviews aimed at gathering valuable information about their hallucinations.

The researchers also measured the participants’ brain activity at rest using a electroencephalogram (EEG), a test that records electrical impulses between neurons using electrodes placed on the scalp. EEGs performed on Parkinson’s disease patients at rest revealed abnormal patterns of brain wave activity.

Patients who experienced hallucinations of presence showed “increased frontal theta oscillations,” indicating higher levels of oscillatory electrical activity in the frontal region of the brain, particularly in the theta frequency range.

Faster cognitive decline

However, patients who have similar hallucinations early in the disease experienced more rapid cognitive decline after five years. One study even found increased oscillatory activity in the frontal region of the brain in patients with these hallucinations. These results suggest that the presence of hallucinations could be an early marker of cognitive decline in Parkinson’s patients.

Brother of Parkinson’s.

A symptom common to other neurodegenerative diseases?

Also in the context of this study, Dr. Bernasconi said: “So far, we only have evidence linking cognitive decline and early hallucinations in Parkinson’s disease, but this could also apply to other neurodegenerative diseases.”

The importance of reporting hallucinations to doctors

It is therefore crucial to report these hallucinations to doctors, even if they are mild. Early detection of signs of dementia allows for early management of the disease and the development of personalized therapies to improve patients’ cognitive functions.

It is important to note that hallucinations are often underreported or thought to be side effects of drugs used to treat Parkinson’s disease. That’s why it’s important to talk openly about these symptoms with your doctor. Together you can assess the situation and decide what steps to take to ensure proper management of the disease.

Bottom line, if you feel like you’re being followed for no apparent reason and you have Parkinson’s disease, don’t overlook this symptom. Report it to your doctor as soon as possible. Early management of these presence hallucinations can help improve the quality of life and cognitive function of patients with Parkinson’s.

