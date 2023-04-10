Recurring headaches can be really hard to bear. Here are some foods that can help ease the pain.

Il heachache It is a very common condition most people experience many times in their lifetime. Being so common, it is also one of the main reasons we stay home from work or school, especially if the pain is very intense. There are more than 150 types of headaches, which are essentially divided into two main categories: primary and secondary headaches. Primary headaches are related to lifestyle or particular external factors. The secondary ones are instead linked to a particular health condition that should be evaluated by a doctor.

Recent studies and research have found that food and in general the type of diet followed can play a role in relieving the sometimes unbearable symptoms of headaches. Making changes to your diet can also reduce the frequency of headache episodes, often linked to a wrong lifestyle (although, of course, in some cases the pain is linked to deeper causes that should be investigated by a doctor). But let’s take a closer look at what they are foods to take to relieve symptoms of this annoying malaise.

Headache: what to eat to relieve symptoms

In general, foods rich in magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids and caffeine they can help counteract the symptoms of headaches. Also cibi keto-friendly may be useful for this purpose. It is also advisable to add green leafy vegetables, avocados and fish to the daily diet.

But let’s go into detail. What are the foods rich in magnesium? Magnesium can be found not only in green leafy vegetables and fish, but also in dried fruit, dark chocolate, bran and beans. Omega 3, on the other hand, is found in large quantities in certain types of fish, such as mackerel and salmon, but also in legumes.

If you want to follow one instead ketogenic diet, you’ll want to choose foods that are low in carbohydrates and high in protein and fat, such as seafood, non-starchy vegetables and eggs. However, you need to be careful. The ketogenic diet is not suitable for everyone and before starting to follow it it would be better to ask your doctor for clarification to avoid taking unnecessary risks. It is also important to drink plenty of water to keep headaches away. A good level of hydration can help prevent migraines and reduce symptoms.