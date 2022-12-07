Do you often wake up in the middle of the night?

Then it’s only right that you are well aware of the importance of good sleep, because if you sleep and wake up often, you’re not sleeping well enough.

While waking up in the middle of the night is quite common, it’s also true that it’s not good for your health.

It can happen for many reasons: bad digestiongeneric restlessnessurge to urinate frequently. And of course, also for anxiety and stress.

Anxiety and stress

Excess stress has a strong impact on sleep: this happens because cortisol leaves us in a state of perpetual alert, thus making falling asleep difficult.

Cortisol is naturally released upon waking and helps you to be more alert. But under normal conditions, it doesn’t stay around until the evening, just to allow us to fall asleep.

Redundant thoughts, worries and obsessions have a negative impact on our quality of sleep.

Intestinal bacterium

One imbalance of microbiome gastrointestinal can lead to to disturb the sleep. This too is usually linked to an excess of cortisol, which can affect the good bacteria in the intestine.

Having an unbalanced microbiome leads us to low levels of tripfotanean amino acid required in the production of serotonin.

How to solve the problem in this case? Taking probiotics can help improve the gastrointestinal microbiome and therefore the quality of sleep.

Low glucose levels

Blood sugar levels also contribute to good sleep. A low glucose level prompts the adrenal glands to release cortisol, and therefore disturbs the quality of sleep.

In this case, the problem could lie in the diet we eat and in our eating habits.

A balanced diet can thus help keep blood sugar levels stable.

Even one is enough snack light before going to sleep, which contains the right amount of protein and fat.

