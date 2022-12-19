In these very cold weeks it is natural to cover up as much as possible to avoid running into annoying seasonal ailments. Yet research conducted by the British Chiropractic Association on about 2000 women has compiled a list of clothes and accessories that can lead to discomfort and health problems. Especially that of the back. Of the English women interviewed, 73% said they suffer from back pain, but only a third is aware of the fact that clothing can play a specific role in this regard. The hood of the duvetfor example.

What damage could the hood of sweatshirts or down jackets possibly cause, you might be wondering? Well, research shows that, especially when they are very large, the hoods would bring discomfort to the neck. In fact, to compensate for the weight of the hood, we would be inclined to tilt the head downwards, with damage to the neck.

Then there are other clothes and accessories that can pose a health problem. The skinny jeans for example. They are much loved, it is true, but they put a strain on the back. Since they are very narrow, they restrict movement and do not allow you to walk in the best way. The legs are “constricted” by the tight-fitting trousers and the stride is less relaxed. The pressure on the back and joints, on the other hand, is greater. The skinny jeans then would have as another unfortunate consequence the fact that blood does not circulate well in the legs.

They clearly could not be missing from this list the high-heeled shoes. They do not provide the foot with the right support, forcing the tendons to do extra work and causing an increase in pressure on the sole. The result is poor posture and hallux valgus. At the opposite, even shoes without a heel lift and flat soles are not a panacea for our feet. Ballerinas can cause problems with the hips, knees and spine.