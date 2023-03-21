Being inundated with anonymous calls is a real nuisance and can be a source of anxiety and worry. What if you had the ability to know who is calling you?

Talking on the phone is a habit that never goes out of style. Today it is certainly less widespread, thanks to free messaging apps and the many other communication systems we have. But a nice phone call with the friends of a lifetime to talk about this and that for hours is always a breath of fresh air. However, the telephone can also become a source of stress and worry. Especially when we realize that we are inundated with unwanted, anonymous calls.

There are so many reasons why you may receive calls without knowing who is on the other end of the phone. Maybe it’s a joke in bad taste, someone who has targeted you and wants to make you pay. Or it’s about call centers that hide the identity behind calls without sender and many other reasons, from the most harmless to the most serious. But everything would be easier if you could find out who is calling.

Find out who calls you anonymously with this foolproof trick

From today it is possible! These are not particularly difficult methods and you certainly don’t need professional hacker skills to finally succeed to understand who is calling us continuously but does not want to reveal his identity. A little trick that everyone can try using their mobile phone, to finally say goodbye to receiving calls without knowing who is on the other side.

All you have to do is download an app from your store. Is called Tellows and you will recognize it from the blue icon with white and blue writing. Install it on your device to start using it. You can choose whether to use the free version, with fewer options, or pay a small amount and take advantage of the Premium subscription which will also allow you to block incoming calls from suspicious and unwanted numbers.

By activating the app you will always know the identity of who is calling you, even if they choose to do so in anonymous mode. This is because the application tracks the caller ID, i.e. the address of the caller. It is also able to block suspicious numbers, call centers and all the contacts you want to block. If you know you have this problem, it’s a great way to get rid of it quickly and without too much effort.

