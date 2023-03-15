Home Health Do you sit too much? Simple stretching prevents back pain
Many people with office jobs sit at a desk most of the day. No wonder you get back pain so quickly. We tell you which stretching exercise you can use to relieve back problems in the long term.

Anyone who sits at a desk for a long time will sooner or later get back pain. But people with office jobs sit almost all day – how can you prevent back problems?

Stretching can counteract back pain. Combined with the right strength exercises, you can even keep your back pain-free in the long term.

That’s why we get back pain from sitting

Many people think that when you sit, the hip flexor shortens, causing back pain. But the reality is that the muscles in your front thigh (quadriceps) are under tension.

Since we sit at a desk for a long time, we often move too little and, above all, too one-sidedly. By constantly sitting and standing up, we only need to stretch the upper part of the quadriceps. The rest of the muscle tenses up because it’s not being used.

This can become a problem because one of the quadriceps muscles attaches to the lower back. If the muscle is too tense, it pulls on the lumbar spine – this causes the pelvis to tilt forward. This posture then causes the well-known pain in the lower back.

The good news is that if you know what causes the pain, you can take targeted action.

Couch Stretch: The best stretching exercise for back pain

  1. For the so-called “couch stretch” stand with your back to a wall, a bench or a couch.
  2. Place the knee as close to the wall as possible while extending the lower leg straight up along the wall until the knee touches the floor.
  3. Now tighten your glutes, stretch your hips and stand up. The more advanced you are, the closer the upper body gets to the wall.
This stretch can feel intense and shaky at first. Especially people who sit a lot feel an uncomfortable pull on their thighs. Hold on to another person or object during the exercise to avoid tipping over.

If you do the stretch daily for ten deep breaths per side, you will quickly see results. The stretch will feel more comfortable and the back pain will also improve.

back pain? Just stretching is not enough

The couch stretch alone can improve back pain, but it often comes back quickly. In order to combat back pain in the long term, you should also strengthen your muscles.

Train quadriceps with squats

So that the muscle does not regain tension, it should be trained in its complete flexion. For example, five times ten squats are suitable for this after the couch stretch.

  1. Try to squat as low as possible so that your thighs touch your calf. The toes may go beyond the tips of the toes.
  2. Hold the bottom position for a second, then push up toward the ceiling from the center of your foot.
  3. Squeeze your glutes in the top position.

Hamstring und Glutes

To compensate for the heavy tension in the quadriceps, you should also work the hamstrings and glutes. Glute bridges are particularly good for the back muscles of the legs.

  1. Lie on your back and bend your knees.
  2. Then push up with your glutes. Make sure that there is no hollow back. Hold the position for a second and then slowly lower yourself back down.
  3. Repeat the exercise ten times in five rounds – but less is also okay.
If you want the exercise to be even more intense, you can push yourself up with one leg and stretch the other leg in the air. Keep the number of repetitions lower with this variant.

