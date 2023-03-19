Anxiety can be a real disease. However, there are effective techniques to keep it at bay.

Life is marked by very fast rhythms. From the early hours of the morning until it’s time to go to bed, everything is a stampede. Sometimes we get the impression that 24 hours are not enough to do everything, but we need many more.

However it has been established that there are only 24, and to do everything in one day you need to be very organised. Very often, to be able to fit as many commitments as possible, we tend to do everything quickly, running from one part of the city to another. Work, family, deadlines, anniversaries, events are all matters that require attention. Very often with the aim of making ends meet important issues are also lost sight of. In fact, stress and disordered life can have serious repercussions on mental health as well as on physical health.

There’s a tendency to always think that health is only about our body, but that’s not the case at all. The mind is also of fundamental importance and must always be preserved. In fact, we must never underestimate the signals that the body or mind sends us to make us understand that we are under too much stress. A large number of people suffer from forms of anxiety and have many difficulties in managing commitments and stress. However, there may be techniques that can keep it at bay, without serious consequences.

This way you can say goodbye to anxiety

So in an increasingly hectic and demanding life it will be much easier to become victims of anxiety. Sometimes you don’t even want to be anxious, but it takes very little to enter a loop of fears and tensions. Will I be able to do that job well? Will I pass the infamous exam? Was I right to act this way?

The anxious state drags us into a harmful vortex from which it is difficult to get out. Maybe you’re born anxious, and over time you become even more anxious. However, something needs to be done to try and stem the problem before it gets bigger. So what to do to keep anxiety at bay? Trust your breathing. You really just need to breathe to feel better and feel less anxious.

“Breathing is the perfect interaction between conscious and unconscious” he says Angelo Gemignani, professor of neuroscience at the University of Pisa. So if you really want to say goodbye to your anxiety problems, treat yourself to a couple of minutes of breathing exercises. Sometimes it’s really enough to unplug even if only for a short time to then resume with more grit and serenity.