The therapy for constipation depends a lot on what are the causes (perhaps diagnosed through special visits) but also on the severity of the disorders (symptoms).

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

The constipation (or constipation) can be defined as the difficulty passing stools less than three times a week. Constipation can be present for short periods (hence one speaks of occasional constipation) or for longer periods (chronic constipation).

Especially with the changes of season or during the holiday period away from home it becomes difficult to be regular and avoid this problem. Many people therefore resort to laxatives or homeopathic herbal medicines and decoctions which, however, only temporarily settle the situation.

As the issalute.it website explains:

“Constipation can be present without any primary or secondary cause associated with it. In this case we speak of constipation with normal time of passage (transit) of the feces in the intestinal tract called colon. In other cases, constipation can be generated by conditions affecting the colon or associated with diseases outside the colon itself“.

How can we divert this age-old problem then? Doctors come to us with some very useful tips on this.

Constipation, how to eliminate the problem with a few simple tips

The therapy for constipation depends a lot on what are the causes (perhaps diagnosed through special visits) but also on the severity of the disorders (symptoms). As a first treatment, however, the treating doctors recommend some lifestyle and diet changeslet’s see them immediately:

NOT TO MISS ANY UPDATE FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Drink at least 2 liters of water per day also in the form of decoctions, herbal teas and teas;

also in the form of decoctions, herbal teas and teas; Reduce your intake of coffee, tea and alcohol;

Increase your daily fiber intake , such as fresh seasonal fruit, vegetables, extra virgin olive oil and whole grains able to speed up their passage through the intestine. However, the increase in fiber must take place slowly to avoid the formation of intestinal gas with consequent abdominal swelling and sudden pain;

, such as fresh seasonal fruit, vegetables, extra virgin olive oil and whole grains able to speed up their passage through the intestine. However, the increase in fiber must take place slowly to avoid the formation of intestinal gas with consequent abdominal swelling and sudden pain; Exercise (even just a walk or a daily run) to stimulate the transit and flow of stools downwards;

(even just a walk or a daily run) to stimulate the transit and flow of stools downwards; Follow a routine dedicated to intestinal well-being (devote a quiet moment of the day to stay in the bathroom).

If these advice are strictly followed, constipation usually disappears in most cases. Avoid taking too many laxatives because there is a risk of incurring an increase in irritation of the colon with extremely harmful effects on the health of the intestine.

For any questions, always contact your doctor who will be able to direct you to what is the best choice to take for your intestinal health, even with targeted specialist visits to your individual case.