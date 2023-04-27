Do you suffer from constipation? There’s One Type Of Vegetable That Will Help You A LOT (And It’s Delicious)

Does constipation haunt you and literally ruin your days? Here is a natural remedy to address and solve the problem

It doesn’t look like but constipation It’s a common problem for many people. It’s certainly not one serious pathologybut it is a disturbance that over time, especially if it does not come cured or preventedcan come to affect all Actions more banal than daily life, as well as being able to provoke other damages to the organism and, in particular to the intestine, of greater entity and seriousness.

We should try to understand where does constipation come from? e what is capable of generating it. Certain people will definitely be more predisposed of others, perhaps genetically, but it can also happen that an individual, who has never presented the symptoms of this disorder in his life, can then manifest them in adulthood. I reasonsaccording to the doctors could be related to a bad lifestylecharacterized by a frequent sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical trainingbut also stress, anxious to live or to do. And finally, perhaps the most obvious and easy to find reason could be linked to one poor diet and especially low in fiber.

The possible remedy to combat constipation

We know that vegetables it’s a basic food to combat the phenomenon of stipsi, for his large amount of water and fiber. But there is one that could be particularly effective and it is eggplant. This vegetable is native to Asia and was introduced in Sicily as early as the fifteenth century. In Italy about 250,000 tons of aubergines are produced every year.

The eggplant belonging to the family of Solanaceae. It is an annual herbaceous plant, cultivated for its large, showy and fleshy berries dark, violet or white skin, and whitish and spongy flesh, with a bitter and spicy taste; the aubergines have at the end a cup in the apical part, joined to the stem by a spiny peduncle.

It seems that the eggplant has some molecules similar to cynarin: the vegetable is very useful for rebalancing the liver function. It stimulates liver activity and also has properties cholesterol lowering. The eggplant is also rich in potassium, while the content of phosphorus and calcium is modest, so it has a good potential remineralizing.

The vegetable is rich in fiber and it is perfect in case of constipation: are therefore attributed to the aubergine laxative properties. Furthermore, it is also recommended in diets in case of anemia, arteriosclerosis, gout and oliguria. It also owns purifying, diuretic and anti-inflammatory qualities. I am also low in calories even if the spongy paste of the vegetable is cooked absorbs the seasoning very muchbecause it lends itself to flavoring and enriching dishes.

The grilling it is great for avoid calories why does it happenwithout oil in preparation. By adding instead tomato, mozzarella and oil in a pan, calories go up a lot. There raw eggplant usually provides 18 Kcal per 100 grams; taking as reference an aubergine weighing 100 grams, 92.7% consists of waterWhile the remaining 7.3% is divided between carbohydrates (2.6%), fibers (2.6%), proteins and fats (traces).