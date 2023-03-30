If you suffer from diabetes, there are some foods that should be eliminated immediately. Here’s what it is: health depends on it

Following a healthy and varied diet is important for the health of body and mind. It must be at the base fruit and vegetables, to be consumed five times a day: meat and derivatives, on the other hand, must be reduced, while the consumption of legumes and vegetable protein alternatives must be increased. However, if you suffer from diabetes, there are some foods to see how a real poisonHere are the ones you need to stay away from.

Diabetes it is a chronic disease caused by an altered amount or function of insulin, resulting in high blood glucose levels. To cure it, in addition to constant and monitored therapy over time, it is also necessary to adopt a healthy diet, with strict rulesHere are some foods that diabetic patients should always avoid.

If you suffer from diabetes, stay away from these foods – they are dangerous

First, a diabetic must stay away from all coffee drinks they contain garnishes, sweeteners or toppings of any kind: although they seem harmless, they have a considerable caloric intake and should not be mistaken for simple coffee which, on the other hand, if taken bitter, is also perfect for diabetic patients.

Also croissant and buns of any kind should be reduced, especially if you are in the habit of having breakfast at the bar: in the same way, also i fruit juices they must be drastically eliminated, as they contain high amounts of free sugars. At the table, limit fried food of any kind (fish, meat or vegetables), which can be replaced with lighter cooking formulas such as steamed, baked or pan-fried: therefore, also the sources of saturated fat.

In general, if you have a hole in your stomach and you don’t know what to choose, opt for a vegetable source such as a fruit or fresh carrots, as well as a celery stick, is always the best option. In addition to having a high satiating power, since they have to be chewed for a long time, they contain little sugar and provide many nutrients such as vitamins and mineral salts, essential for well-being. Also reduce alcoholic beverages and all carbonated ones, which contain lots of sugars: in addition to medical therapy, to live with diabetes you need to add to your diet of substantial changesbut fundamental.