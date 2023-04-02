Il diabetes it is a pathology that requires constant attention to one’s diet and lifestyle. Here are some things you absolutely must avoid if you have diabetes.

Diabetes

Simple sugars: simple sugars, present in sweets, candies and sugary drinks, can cause a sudden glycemic spike and damage the health of those suffering from diabetes. It is important to minimize the consumption of these foods.

Refined carbohydrates: the refined carbohydrates found in white bread, pasta and riso they can have the same effect as simple sugars and cause a rapid rise in blood sugar. It is preferable to choose whole carbohydrates for a more gradual absorption.

Alcohol: alcohol can interfere with glycemia and cause hypoglycemia in diabetics. Additionally, alcoholic beverages often contain added sugars that can make it worse.

Fried foods: Fried foods, such as chips and fried chicken, contain high amounts of saturated fat that can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and worsen blood sugar control.

Sale: Consuming too much salt can increase blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease, which are already higher in diabetics. You need to minimize the use of salt and choose foods that are naturally low in sodium.

What are the warning signs of diabetes?

One of the most common symptoms of diabetes is excessive thirst, which can lead to increased water consumption and increased urine output. Other warning signs include excessive hunger, unexplained weight loss, weakness and tiredness, blurred vision, dry mouth and mucous membranes, and recurring infections.

In some cases, diabetes can be asymptomatic and therefore difficult to detect. For this reason, it’s important to have regular blood tests to monitor blood sugar levels and identify any problems early.

If you suspect you have diabetes, it is important to consult a specialist doctor who can carry out the necessary tests and establish a precise diagnosis. Timely and adequate treatment can help prevent complications of diabetes and improve quality of life.

In summary

In general, to manage diabetes it is important to follow a balanced and varied diet, which includes the right amount of carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Additionally, it is important to get regular physical activity to improve blood sugar control and reduce the risk of complications. Finally, it is essential to keep blood sugar levels under control and follow the instructions of your doctor.

