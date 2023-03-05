Esophageal reflux is a condition in which stomach contents back up into the esophagus. Foods to eat to relieve symptoms.

Il esophageal refluxalso known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is a medical condition in which stomach contents back up into the digestive tract called esophagus.

Normally, food and liquids pass from the esophagus to the stomach through a muscular valve called lower esophageal sphincter (LES), which opens to allow passage and closes to prevent backflow of stomach contents into the esophagus. However, in the case of esophageal reflux, the LES does not work properly and stomach contents back up into the esophagus causing stomach ache, regurgitation, chest pain e swallowing difficulties. Also, if esophageal reflux persists long-term, it can cause damage to the esophagus and increase the risk of developing ulcers e diseases of the esophagus.

Esophageal reflux can be caused by several factors, including excess weight, poor diet, stress, alcohol and tobacco use, pregnancy, and certain diseases such ashiatal hernia. Treatment depends on the severity of the condition and may include lifestyle changes, medications to reduce stomach acid production, and surgery.

What to eat with esophageal reflux?

Those with acid reflux should be careful about what they eat, as some foods can aggravate the condition and cause symptoms such as heartburn, regurgitation and chest pain. Here are some tips on what to eat with acid reflux:

Low fat foods: High-fat foods can stimulate stomach acid production and cause reflux. It is best to choose low-fat foods such as lean meat, fish, skinless chicken, fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Fruits and vegetablesThese foods are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals and can help reduce inflammation in your esophagus. However, care must be taken to avoid acidic foods such as citrus fruits and tomatoeswhich can cause heartburn. Complex carbohydrates: Complex carbohydrates such as brown rice, whole-wheat pasta, whole-wheat bread, and cereals can help reduce symptoms of acid reflux. However, you should avoid simple carbohydrates such as white bread, pasta and sweets, which can stimulate the production of stomach acid. Lean protein: Lean proteins such as chicken, turkey, fish, tofu and legumes are good sources of nutrients and can help keep the acid level in the stomach stable. Drink water and non-acidic liquids: Drinking water and non-acidic liquids such as milk, tea and non-acidic fruit juice can help reduce symptoms of acid reflux. However, carbonated drinks, alcohol and alcohol must be avoided coffeewhich can irritate the esophagus and cause symptoms.

Also, it is important to avoid overeating and eating just before bed. Eating smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day can help reduce symptoms of esophageal reflux. Finally, always consult your doctor or a nutritionist for a personalized diet adapted to your condition.

