Gastric reflux can be very annoying, especially while in bed: here’s how to fight it while you sleep.

Il gastric reflux It’s a problem we’ve all had to deal with. The sensation is more or less that of a tongue of lava constantly emerging from the stomach to the mouth and burning everything in its path. In more acute cases, reflux can also lead to chest pains, nausea, regurgitation and other unpleasant symptoms.

Reflux is often caused by unhealthy eating habits. When you abuse spicy foods, coffee, alcohol and cigarettes, this problem can become chronic and significantly affect the quality of your life and your rest. Clearly, if you have reached such a level, the advice is to go to your family doctor to have a treatment prescribed that makes the symptom disappear and rebalances the acidity of your stomach.

Like good habits, you have to avoid them acidic foods (such as tomatoes for example), the excessive consumption of drinks that increase discomfort (beer, wine, spirits and coffee are absolutely to be avoided), but also the use of spices in access (chili pepper, but also pepper, paprika, curry and turmeric are to be avoided in these cases) and the consumption of very heavy dishes and junk food (sandwiches, pizzas, kebabs and so on).

How to fight acid reflux while staying in bed

Although maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a varied and prudent diet should allow you not to suffer frequently from reflux, there will always be the occasion when you allow yourself an exception to the rule. Just think of the parties – they will soon be there Easter e Easter Mondaybut also on April 25 and May 1 – or on important occasions such as reunions, weddings and baptisms.

When you eat heavier than usual, it can be useful to take a gastroprotector that relieves heartburn and protects the stomach. However, this may not be enough, so what to do to block reflux and sleep better? Advice in this sense is given to us by the nutritionist who takes care of the TikTok channel ‘Medicine_in_the_kitchen‘.

@medicina_in_cucina Do you know the benefits of sleeping on your left side? ⏩ DISCOVER MY FOOD PLAN FOR GASTRITIS AND REFLUX IN MY INSTAGRAM PROFILE! #nutrizione #nutrizionesana #nutrizionefunzionale #dieta #dietasana #salute #medicina #gastrite #reflux #refluxgastric #benessere #vivereinsalute #vitasana #cibosano # health #healthy #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #prevenzione ♬ original sound – Medicina_in_cucina

In a video response to a follower, the content creator explains that sleeping on the left side helps to counteract reflux. This is because the location allows you to prevent the ascent of acid from the stomach to the esophagus (that is what causes reflux) and favors intestinal peristalsis and the transit of food, preventing it from remaining too long in the stomach and in the upper part of the intestine.

