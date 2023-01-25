Cluster headache is in itself a difficult and disabling health condition. One study, however, does not bring good news.

There are many recent studies aimed at offering better solutions to the problem of cluster headache, which as we know is very common.

Anyone who suffers from this condition suffers different types of inconveniences. First the severe pain, which in some cases can last for several days.

But this is only the tip of the iceberg. Indeed, according to a recent observation on a group of sick people, it seems that together with the headache the risk of other pathologies increases.

Research has also understood, as evidenced by one study published in Neurologythat men and women react differently to both disease and treatment. The same author of this study published another one, and here’s what emerged.

Experts who are studying the disease bring it into play numerous variables and factors, with the aim of finding more effective treatments. We know that we headache sufferers generally have a lower quality of life than the rest of the population. Disabling symptoms have a deleterious effect in work and also in social relationships.

Furthermore, according to one study, it was seen that cCluster headache sufferers are more likely to have comorbidities.

The study was carried out by team led by Caroline Ran, of Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden. According to their theories, headache sufferers “they are three times more likely to have other conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and neurological diseases“.

Not good news, actually, though some key data were not taken into account in the study. First, we report the observations made by the team of researchers.

Researchers have compared data from more than 3,000 people aged 16 to 64 with headaches with more than 16,000 without headaches. And the following emerged:

Of the cluster headache patients, 92% had at least one additional disease;

among those without cluster headaches, 78% had 2 or more disorders;

subjects with cluster headache and at least 1 additional illness had 4 times more days absent from work than those with cluster headache who did not have an additional illness

The conclusionsBut, are not supported by complete data, as even Ran herself admits. In fact, in the research, the experts did not take into account important factors. Eg if the subjects smoked, or if they consumed alcohol, or if they had problems with overweight or other pathologies. So it is a partial result, even if it is significant for the purpose of identifying more suitable therapies on the basis of gender and condition.

