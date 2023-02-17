The diet is associated in a “natural” way, at least from a communicative point of view, with high cholesterol, which is considered one of the “evils” of our times but which was actually conceived as such a long time ago, even though today there is still a tendency to get a little confused. Cholesterol is a lipid, a form of fat which in the right quantities is very important for cellular development and for the process of various phases of the organism but which in excessive quantities becomes a serious problem, and even if foods do not represent the only influencing factor, but which are the ones to avoid?

Do you suffer from high cholesterol? Eliminate these foods from your diet right away

Indeed, it is good to remember to specify that food only partially affects the development of active cholesterol, which is almost entirely generated by the body. Factors such as diet, lifestyle but also genetic predispositions and the presence of specific diseases can lead to a form of imbalance between the two recognized types of cholesterol, the LDL, which is the waxy part that tends to develop and deposit in the arteries , and the HDL one, which instead is the “good” one, whose role is precisely to limit the “harmful” variant.

However, food remains enormously important, and it is those that tend to be more refined and complex that are harmful. What are to be avoided or in any case to be limited?

For example those particularly fatty of animal origin, such as offal, brains and liver, but also an abundance of red meat has a negative effect.

Also keep an eye on foods such as aged cheeses and sausages, too abundant and “unhealthy” fried foods as well as any form of floury compound, both sweet and savory of industrial origin, as they are often additives in addition to a quantity of sugars too high to negatively affect the value.

The estimate in Italy is about 1/3 of citizens suffering from high cholesterol, better to remember that!