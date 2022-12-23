Cholesterol: What is it about? It is an organic compound that belongs to the family of steroid lipids and which performs many important and above all fundamental biological functions in our body. We are talking about a component of cell membranes, of which it regulates fluidity and permeability, but it is also the precursor of vitamin D, bile salts and steroid hormones (both male and female such as testosterone, progesterone, estradiol, cortisol, etc. )

Despite the cholesterol plays this very important and leading biological role in our body, when it circulates in the blood in larger quantities than normal, it turns into a bitter enemy of our health and, like all the most formidable opponents, high cholesterol can be defeated exclusively by knowing it fully and using all the necessary information in order to develop adequate defensive and counter-attack strategies. So let’s talk about hypercholesterolemia, i.e. cholesterol levels in the blood that exceed 240 mg/dl.

It is a condition which in the last 10 years has increased significantly in both sexes and which affects 38% of the Italian population against the 24% observed in the years between 1998 and 2002. The most important role in the control of these high levels of cholesterol however, it belongs to a diet made up of all foods of vegetable origin with a very minimal consumption of fats: this is in fact the best prevention even if the importance of a correct lifestyle should not be underestimated vita also characterized by good and regular physical activity. To help you in this difficult “mission” we have therefore decided to show you which foods you should avoid in case you have to cope with high levels of cholesterol.

Animal fats such as butter, lard, and lard panna

Vegetable oils saturated such as palm oil and rapeseed

Offal (such as liver, brain, kidney) and all the various types of sausages with a high content of saturated fat. The sausages and preserved meats should in fact be consumed in the smallest possible quantity and not only with a view to cardiovascular prevention but also for the prevention of various tumours.

Whole milk and full fat yogurt along with all of those cheeses which have a high content of saturated fat

The drinks alcoholic (especially speaking of cases of hypercholesterolemia associated with hypertriglyceridemia)

Simple sugars like glucose, sucrose and industrial fructose.

It is important to say that in addition to eliminating these foods, it would also be good to lead a healthy lifestyle paying attention to some small precautions including not smoking, practicing aerobic sports such as cycling, aerobic gymnastics, swimming, volleyball and get rid of excess pounds