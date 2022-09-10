Many people suffer from itchy hands and feet at night. It is an annoying and irritating situation. But not everyone says there are triggers: here’s what you need to know.

All individuals hate being disturbed at night while they sleep, whatever it is. But unfortunately it happens frequently to many due to itchy skin. It is an annoying and irritating sensation that makes you want to scratch yourself as hard as you can. Often causing minor injuries. But what are the causes, symptoms and remedies?

Il night itching of hands and feet it’s an unpleasant sensation for anyone. An annoying and irritating phenomenon that pushes those who are subject to scratching on the part of the affected area. Itchy skin is often caused by the dry skin. It is in fact very common in the elderly, as the skin tends to dry out with age.

But this is not always the cause, there are many other reasons why a person finds himself awake at night with a great itch. Among other things, depending on the cause of the itch, the skin may appear normal, red, rough or bumpy. Repeated scratching can lead to raised and thickened areas of the skin that could bleed or become infected, so be careful.

Itchy hands and feet: here are the causes

There are many cause to this problem, as they may sometimes not be certain. The first is attributable to the skin diseases. We are talking about xerosis, dermatitis, scars, parasites, burns, insect bites, scabies, psoriasis, urticaria. One of the most frequent causes can be the bite of a mosquitoespecially in the summer season.

To these we must add some internal diseases. Itching all over the body can be a symptom of an underlying disease, such as liver or kidney disease, anemia, diabetes, thyroid problems, multiple myeloma, or lymphoma. There is also the disorders of the nervous system. The examples lead us to multiple sclerosis, pinched nerves and shingles.

Then there are the psychiatric illnesses such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and depression. Theirritation erallergic actions. Wool, chemicals, soaps, and other substances can irritate the skin and cause rashes and itching.

Night itching: symptoms and remedies

Itchy skin can affect small areas, such as the scalp, an arm or leg, or cover the entire body. It can occur without noticeable changes to the skin. Or, it can be related to a redness, scratches, spots o blisters, dry and cracked skin, mrough acchie. Sometimes the itching lasts a long time and can be intense.

But what are the remedies? Many people find relief through do-it-yourself care remediescome moisturize daily, use mild soaps and do hot baths. To provide long-term relief from this condition it is important to identify the cause and treat it. Common treatments are medicated creams, wet dressings, and oral anti-itch medications.

The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only and does not purport to replace a medical opinion. In case of discomfort it is advisable in all cases to contact your referring doctor or a specialist.