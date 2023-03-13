There are many people who suffer from migraines but today a real turning point is coming: here is the nasal spray that cannot be missing from your purse.

Migraine is an extremely common problem that affects a large number of people. The causes can be very extensive and for this reason the treatment turns out to be rather difficult to implement or in any case, in most cases, it does not allow to obtain satisfactory results.

In this regard, however, it is important to know that a nasal spray is on the way that will put an end to the problem once and for all. The FDA, Food and Drug Administration, in fact, has decided to give the product the green light. It is undoubtedly what can be defined as a real breakthrough in the treatment of migraines and headaches in general. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Goodbye migraine, that’s what it is

The medicine in question would be able to eradicate migraine in adults by giving relief quickly. In particular, it is a nasal spray that allows you to say goodbye to migraines and headaches in general, helping the many people who find themselves dealing with this disorder every day.

In particular, the medicine under consideration is the spray Zavegepant. According to what the studies carried out on it suggest, in fact, it would be able to give pain relief in a maximum of 15 minutes. It is a real revolution if you think that as with other treatments, times go up to two hours. A situation that exposes patients to the pain associated with headaches for a longer period.

In any case, Zavegepant is nothing more than an inhibitor of the peptide linked to the calcitonin gene. Specifically, it is a product that has obtained FDA approval and that for the first time is supplied in the form of a spray. Without a doubt, this is a feature that can be particularly advantageous for the many patients who are unable to take drugs orally. In fact, episodes of nausea and vomiting can often occur which limit the effectiveness of the treatment.

In this regard, Angela Hwang, president of Pfizer’s global biopharmaceutical division, wanted to intervene stating that the nasal spray in question determines a real breakthrough in the treatment of migraine. This applies in particular to all those patients who want to quickly get rid of the pain caused by the ailment in question. Moreover, it allows you to do so by opting for alternatives to oral drugs which are often difficult to administer for many people. Not to mention the side effects to which they can often expose.

