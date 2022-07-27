The temperature torride they are testing everyone, from north to south, and finding refreshment has become the goal of every day. Even the nights now seem unable to bring relief, with insomnia lurking to ruin the rest as you turn over between the sheets. Weldingin these conditions, it is absolutely normal, indeed it is healthy for the body which expels many toxins in this way.

After all, the body regularly produces sweat to keep the temperature under control and is, therefore, completely normal in febrile states and when doing physical activity. However, one excessive sweating it can be a symptom of something wrong; for example, it indicates anxiety or a specific clinical condition. In this case we speak of hyperhidrosisa real pathology that embarrasses the people who suffer from it.

Always wet skin, dripping sweat and that bad feeling of having stained and smelly clothes for no reason are just some of the consequences of this disease. About 3% of the population is affected by this condition and tends to sweat profusely from hands, armpits, face and feet. Fortunately, hyperhidrosis is inherited it is now treatable and it can be a consequence of other chronic diseases such as diabetes and thyroid problems. But when do we have to worry?

Meanwhile, this pathology usually manifests itself already in adolescent age focusing in particular on the hands and feet, whether they wear shoes or not. So be careful if we notice excessive sweating in our teenagers without there being a trigger. In the most serious forms, as mentioned, sweating can get to moisten the clothes that are worn and compromise the psychological state of the subject.

In fact, we can well understand how the thought of sweating can become a fixed nail able to alter the way of relating with others to the point of feeling completely inadequate for sociality, thus becoming more and more isolated. Better, therefore, to intervene in time by asking your own advice medico and, if necessary, to a specialist.