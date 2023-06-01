Home » Do you wake up at this time of night? Beware of the health problem
Do you wake up at this time of night? Beware of the health problem

Do you wake up at this time of night? Beware of the health problem

Yes, yes always wake up at the same time in the middle of the night we should be careful because this could be a sign that something is wrong in our body as it should be. According to what traditional Chinese medicine says it would all depend on the energy of our body and our biological clock. This is because each organ would have its own clock which indicates when it is at its maximum functionality at different times of the day.

This is why if you find it difficult to fall asleep at a specific time, there may be problems in certain organs and it would therefore be advisable to change something in your habits. In detail, if you have trouble falling asleep between 5 and 7 in the morning there could be some problem in the large intestine.

According to the biological clock in traditional Chinese medicine, in a particular moment of the day the energy, called ‘Chi’, penetrates and circulates better in a given organ. If there is a decrease or blockage of this energy, it is possible that a disorder or disease will result. Not only that: the moment of the day in which a specific occurs disorder related to a certain organ can definitely help in pinpointing the problem.

Do you wake up between 5 and 7? You may have intestinal problems

The energy, between 5 and 7 in the morning, is concentrated on thelarge intestine. It has the job of eliminating waste from the body. Those who don’t have to wake up early and can go back to sleep could drink a glass of warm water, perhaps with lemon and a pinch of salt on an empty stomach in the morning to favor the functioning of the intestine. If you need to go back to sleep, you can try relaxing with a hot bath or trying to stretch your muscles. Where there is an imbalance in this organ one could experience constipation, weight gain and even premature aging.

