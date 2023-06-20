Do you want a super memory? The five strategies that the mind uses to remember

Lots of memories

For all students struggling with exams and the 2023 high school diploma, some tips to improve memory.

There are various techniques just as there are various types of memory: there are about fifteen, from the procedural one for remembering sequences of gestures to the prospective one for what we will have to do in the future and they are like watertight compartments: those who are strong in a type of memory don’t necessarily it is in the others, whoever coaches one does not automatically improve the others.

Attention is key

The secret for all types of memory is training, it would be enough to take advantage of every useful opportunity: if we have to call someone, instead of pressing the send key from the cell phone address book, we try to type the numbers keeping them in mind; we can repeat a story to different people, trying to enrich the story with details, to enhance verbal memory; or maybe try to associate names with people’s faces.

The essential thing is to pay attention to what we want to remember, because attention is the road on which the information that reaches the brain travels: if we are not careful, we cannot hold anything back.

The game of associations

If we only read a word, the probability of being able to recall it from a distance is 10 percent; if we make that word the protagonist of an association with a similar one, the probability of recovering it rises to 40 percent; if we “process” it in a more profound way, correlating emotions or other thoughts, the possibility of recalling it rises to 70 percent. Information, whatever it is, must be processed to be remembered.

The five strategies

For those who study and would like an elephant’s memory, therefore, there is no need to enroll in mnemonic techniques courses but rather keep trained the five strategies that the mind, in an innate way, uses to remember:

-association of data with others to better remember them,

-categorization to group similar information,

– the concatenation of words in a story,

– visualization of concepts in images,

– the construction of mental scenes.

Lifestyle also affects: the ranking

Six different lifestyles emerged as important for maintaining good cognitive abilities (in this case throughout life). This was confirmed by a Chinese study published in the British Journal of Medicine in March.

In order of importance the lifestyles were:

– Nutrition: the most significant, correct nutrition based substantially on the principles of the Mediterranean diet.

– Gym for the mind: immediately after comes the maintenance of cognitive activity guaranteed by activities such as writing, reading, playing cards.

– Physical exercise: regular physical activity.

– Social contacts: it is important to maintain a good level of social activities.

– Avoid smoking.

– Avoid alcohol: the greater the consumption, the greater the neurological risk.

A curiosity

Closing your eyes for a brief moment helps the brain avoid distractions, thus prompting it to remember more precisely: in a study conducted by a team from the University of Surrey, participants with their eyes closed gave 70% correct answers, unlike than 40% of correct answers of the sample who had their eyes open.

