Do you want mosquitoes not to bite you? Eat these foods

How to get rid of mosquitoes? Nutrition can also help, here are the foods to eat to make our blood unappetizing.

The heat has now arrived and the mosquitoes on time they ended the line; it’s their season, they are the hunters and we are the prey. Keeping them away is not impossible, we have already seen for example what they are plant that they really can’t stand and that we should therefore absolutely get, but also all the other possible tricks to put into practice to ensure that we don’t constantly have arms and legs battered by their bites.

But did you know that thenutrition can help us in this sense? There are, in fact, some foods that once eaten make our blood less succulent, just as vice versa there are others that make it more attractive. Let’s find out!

Foods to eat to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes

The right diet, therefore, can be a precious ally in this period against the dominatrixes of the season. Free way to grapefruit, eaten but also drunk with herbal tea, which thanks to nootkatone keeps them far away. What about thegarlic whose smell as well as being an active ingredient is particularly intolerant of mosquitoes.

Yes also to the onion which for the same reason keeps them well away, certainly they are not the best foods for socializing and so how about chili e bran? In fact, a study has shown that foods with a high content of B vitamins are very useful for this purpose.

Don’t underestimate the pepe which contains a substance that perspires from sweat and makes it a natural repellent. Help also spices and in particular cinnamon e clovesallies among other things also against ants.

Instead, no to foods particularly rich in saturated fats which are a real magnet for mosquitoes and insects in general.

But do you know what mosquitoes are really attracted to? From the beer; a French study has shown that the smell that exudes from our body after drinking a nice cold beer seems to attract them more. So if you don’t want to end up with lumps all over your body, you should avoid beer.

