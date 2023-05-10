Do you want to be beautiful inside and out? Lemon is one of your best allies

Lemon is the citrus fruit that helps us stay or get back in shape the most. There are numerous uses in food, cosmetics, medicine and more!

Il Lemon it is one of the best friends of our well-being and health. Cultivating it is much simpler than one might think and there are different qualities, some even that flower and therefore bear fruit several times a year. Rich in vitamins C, it’s that versatile delicacy that makes many of your drinks and foods better: desserts included.

Being beautiful is therefore much easier than one might think thanks to this citrus fruit disinfect and quench thirst from the first sip. In our beautiful country this fruit tree is grown above all in the south and is one of the best that you can taste in the whole world because it has a particularly favorable climate for its development which guarantees its high quality.

Keep in mind that on average 100 g of lemon contain only 11 calories while instead they are one mineral salt mine such as potassium, phosphorus, calcium, iron and di vitamins like the aforementioned C and A. Green or yellow, large or thick, with thin or thick pulp: whatever type of lemon you will find in your hands, know that you must handle it with care because you are holding a real “diamond” that can help me in a thousand ways to feel better, and with very little effort.

Inform inside and out with lemon

Lemon is a citrus fruit that never ceases to amaze. Thanks to its organoleptic composition from the point of view of health beneficial effects of this citrus on our well-being they are many: in fact it can facilitate digestion, thanks to the high concentration of vitamin C it can help the absorption of iron, it helps to reintegrate the potassium lost during sweating. Not only! According to popular belief, drunk with honey in some cases it can also relieve a sore throat.

Also, lemon is a big one ally of beauty. Just as it is made from an organic point of view, this citrus fruit has astringent, whitening and antioxidant properties which allow it to be used extensively in cosmetics as well. According to grandmothers, the use of lemon on the hair in small doses can help eliminate dandruff but also make the scalp less oily. Furthermore, always using the filtered lemon juice diluted with water and mixed with brown sugar, you can create a perfect scrub to purify the skin in just a few minutes.

Lemon to clean the house naturally

Lemon is a magical citrus because it allows you to whiten your clothes and get rid of even the toughest grease stain. In this case, however, it is necessary to use a mixture of bicarbonate and filtered lemon juice.

Not only! This citrus fruit also allows you to clean in an ecological way, and with a negligible economic expense. So just degrease the dishes or clean the grill with detergents: use the filtered lemon juice slightly diluted with water and results are better and healthier also for our well-being and that of the environment.