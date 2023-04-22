Do you want to burn more fat? Find out the precise time in which to do physical activity

According to research conducted by a team of Swedish researchers, there would be a precise time slot of the day in which the body manages to burn more while performing the same physical activity. It’s time to keep an eye on the clock, then. It would have been proven that you get different results in the gym, depending on the time chosen for the activity. It would therefore be decisive for how to burn fat or, on the contrary, put on muscle mass.

The group of scientists who carried out the study has in fact proved that the body metabolism undergoes an acceleration depending on the time of physical activity. You burn more fat by doing it at the right time. She is science to tell.

Usually, due to the daily rhythm that “overwhelms” us, we end up leaving the time dedicated to sport only at the end of our day. With the residual strength that we have left we can even turn on Netflix. That would be the wrongest thing to do.

If the goal we are pursuing is to burn fat, it will not only be important to use weights during our aerobic activities, but also to move at the right time. The ideal range, according to Swedish research, seems to be the late morning.

The two universities that collaborated for this study, the Karolinska Institutet and the University of Copenhagen, published their conclusions a few days ago in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).

The title of the scientific article is, precisely, “Time of day determines postexercise metabolism in mouse adipose tissue”. It explains how the mice used in the experiment experienced an acceleration of metabolism, as well as an increase in fat burning with exercise in the late morning compared to other times.

It seems that before lunch it is more effective and useful to do physical activity for those who want to consume fat or lose weight. However, biologist Juleen R. Zierath has specified that further studies are needed to affirm incontrovertibly that the activities found in mice are detectable in humans.