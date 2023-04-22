Home » Do you want to burn more fat? Find out the precise time in which to do physical activity
Health

Do you want to burn more fat? Find out the precise time in which to do physical activity

by admin

According to research conducted by a team of Swedish researchers, there would be a precise time slot of the day in which the body manages to burn more while performing the same physical activity. It’s time to keep an eye on the clock, then. It would have been proven that you get different results in the gym, depending on the time chosen for the activity. It would therefore be decisive for how to burn fat or, on the contrary, put on muscle mass.

The group of scientists who carried out the study has in fact proved that the body metabolism undergoes an acceleration depending on the time of physical activity. You burn more fat by doing it at the right time. She is science to tell.

Usually, due to the daily rhythm that “overwhelms” us, we end up leaving the time dedicated to sport only at the end of our day. With the residual strength that we have left we can even turn on Netflix. That would be the wrongest thing to do.

If the goal we are pursuing is to burn fat, it will not only be important to use weights during our aerobic activities, but also to move at the right time. The ideal range, according to Swedish research, seems to be the late morning.

The two universities that collaborated for this study, the Karolinska Institutet and the University of Copenhagen, published their conclusions a few days ago in the scientific journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).

See also  Covid and medicine. The Mantuan researcher Vicenzi talks about "infodemic"

The title of the scientific article is, precisely, “Time of day determines postexercise metabolism in mouse adipose tissue”. It explains how the mice used in the experiment experienced an acceleration of metabolism, as well as an increase in fat burning with exercise in the late morning compared to other times.

It seems that before lunch it is more effective and useful to do physical activity for those who want to consume fat or lose weight. However, biologist Juleen R. Zierath has specified that further studies are needed to affirm incontrovertibly that the activities found in mice are detectable in humans.

You may also like

Psyche out of balance – Mental integrity is...

AIFA makes the “anti-contagion pill” free

Free birth control pill, Pro Vita: “Serious and...

Speech by Federal Minister Hermann Gröhe at the...

Agnelli and Superlega, the harsh revenge of the...

Influenza and flu-like syndromes. Stable incidence with 4.6...

What happens to the heart of adolescents when...

Aifa: Free birth control pill. It will cost...

Why does the brain struggle to learn from...

Chinese Organ Clock: This is why you always...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy