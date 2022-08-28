Home Health Do you want to do physical activity but without effort? Here are the exercises for you!
Training without effort is not impossible. Just follow a few simple tricks, which for the summer season turn out to be real cure-all. Find out what they are!

Train without effort? Impossible!“. Surely you have thought that reading the title of this article. Yet, there are exercises that do not require so much effort and are still perfect for staying in shape. These exercises are, indeed, very useful especially during the summer season, when the heat it makes movement even more difficult. We admit it: this is not exactly the easiest time to train. The days are getting hotter and you just have to walk for a few minutes in the open air to sweat seven shirts or even more.

Neglecting training, however, is not recommended. It is necessary, even during the holidays, to do some movement. This, in fact, is good for our health. Plus, who doesn’t want to show off their toned physique on the beach? The heat, however, knocks us down and it can be really difficult to do exercises that require intense effort. Here, then, is a list with some simple exercises to keep fit without suffering the heat and fatigue!

Some simple exercises to train without effort

First of all, we suggest you do these exercises for at least two days a week. It is important, in fact, that these are carried out regularly, because our body must get used to this type of movement. However, the duration of the exercise is not important: even just one hour a day is enough, as long as the activity is regular. Training without effort certainly does not mean neglecting the basics of good training, such as that of regularity. The first exercises we recommend are of the anaerobic type. Among these, skipping rope or even a simple run, on foot or by bicycle. In particular, FormatoNews.it suggests doing a series of repeated exercises, alternating with moments of pause. A very useful type of exercise can be done during a demanding climb: while you are running uphill, you can stop for a short series of sprints and stretches. In addition, the online magazine also recommends proceeding with the skip or with the kicked back run.

Then we read an example of a very specific training. This involves starting with a warm-up for your breath and muscles. Then, you can proceed with one of the exercises recommended in the previous paragraph. These must be repeated at least twice, obviously alternating them with an interval to rest and not to strain too much. The workout then ends with stretching in order to strengthen the muscles. After a very short time, this type of exercise will seem very easy to you and will no longer require any effort. Seeing is believing!

