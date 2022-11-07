Each trip is a multisensory experience. A reminder of sensations, emotions, skills and thoughts, every road we take is already a change. Getting away from our routine serves to give a new perspective, we take off the clothes of everyday life, we leave our comfort zone. We close our eyes, change the pace, we are already something else. Other that can be used for what is called travel therapy.

Marzia Parmigianiclinical psychologist and author of the book Psychology and the art of improving yourself while travelingtreated by the psychologist Elina Sindoni, is the founder of the Traveltherapists project. A path that led the two psychologist bloggers to the parallel project “My Journey to Japan”.

Guys remember that too much daydreaming is not good for you by Valeria Pini

June 23, 2022



Get away from your life

Starting from the definition of travel, which can become a highly formative experience of self empowerment – a process of regaining self-awareness – capable of showing us a panorama of new scenarios capable of revealing parts of us that we did not know, moving away from our own life to refine awareness of the world and therefore awareness of ourselves. It does not necessarily have to be a long journey or to a remote place but it must move us away from our habits and sometimes from that lack of serenity that hides the inability to know how to listen. Escape turns into that inner journey that allows us to go deeper, to listen to our needs by making us find harmony with our psychophysical well-being, as well as freeing us from stress and often prejudices, getting closer to the soul of a people. .

Grasp all the sensations

Travel Therapy is configured as a psychological model that makes travel a fundamental experience for personal growth. The importance of capturing every sensation in front of a new landscape emerges, organizing some aspects of the journey but also leaving room for improvisation or Serendipity – making discoveries by chance – like getting lost in the alleys of a country, talking to the locals or even being faced with an unforeseen event that opens us up to a new reading of reality and of ourselves.

Wanderlust syndrome (if you don’t travel)

Not traveling can cause discomfort: it is the Wanderlust syndrome – physical or psychological discomfort caused by the absence of travel or movement. While thanks to Mindfulness it is possible to focus on the journey, retaining the accumulated energy able to make us face everyday life. One way to do this, the book argues, is to plan a new journey as ‘anticipatory’ fantasies activate neuropsychological processes capable of bringing well-being to our mind.

The journey as part of the therapeutic path

Often we do not start out of a sense of duty or economic problems that exist and are a real deterrent, but sometimes it is a defense mechanism, the fear of being faced with something unknown and that cannot be controlled. In a moment of discomfort and confusion, the journey can be part of a therapeutic path, in a more structured field of intervention. One of the pioneers of travel therapy is Enrique Crow, a psychologist and philosopher who has traveled for years, experimenting with “Dream Travel Therapy”. Settled in China, he has built a team of psychologists who work on this innovative vision in support of various forms of distress. It starts from the idea that travel is what brings you into an accelerated dimension of existence, in which the soul is predisposed to new paths in an atemporal dimension, from this point of view Travel Therapy has its roots in the psychoanalytic structure in which the journey is directly related to the latent thoughts of dreams and not to the explicit contents.

Who is the travel therapist

The Travel Therapist is therefore a professional figure in the definition phase, which can refer to the work done by a professional psychologist in accepting the suffering and needs of others in collaboration with a figure who has experience in organizing travel and / or who perhaps has made travel an important part of his life but he can also be someone who embodies both aspects. The goal of travel as a therapy is to build the sense of having achieved something concrete by opening the doors to what lives under the surface because traveling to the world is actually doing it towards the “Self”, for this reason the human being must be able to travel.