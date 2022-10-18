The quality of the food we bring to the table greatly affects the well-being of our organism and someone even extends our life. Let’s find out what the “life-extending” foods are!

There are foods that should never be missing on our tables because they are rich in beneficial substances for our body and that can help us live up to wind years. In short, if you too want to live long and blow a hundred candles, you just have to find out what they are.

Health and well-being are always topics of great interest, after all, who would not like to live long and healthy? In this regard, let’s immediately find out what are the essential foods to extend life.

Live up to 100 years: here are the best foods according to experts

To open the roundup of foods extends life, there could not be the verdure. Vegetables, both fresh and seasonal, as well as those dried or preserved in brine, contribute to the well-being of our body and help us live longer. Among the vegetables of longevity we find many green leafy vegetables such as spinach, savoy cabbage, beets, turnip greens, chard and kale, but also broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage and peppers.

Also the longevity diet cannot be missing fruit, especially the fresh one of the season. It is recommended to prefer oranges, apples and bananas. To have an essential role for a healthy and long life blue fish not lean meats.

Among the foods recommended to live longer also i legumes and in particular the beans. According to a recent study, beans among other things also contain a powerful antioxidant called polyphenol, an effective compound for healthy aging.

In any case, to live up to 100 years well, fit and healthy it is always better to combine a correct diet, a healthy lifestyle, so do not smoke, limit the consumption of alcohol and practice regular physical activity. To some it might always seem like the usual chant, but as they say “repetita iuvant”.