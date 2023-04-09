Do you really want to lose weight? You keep wondering if, for you, in physical activity, it’s better to run or walk. Here is the whole truth.

You are fully aware that perhaps, in your case, you have arrived at a point of no return. The extra kilos are probably a lot, the lifestyle is not at all in line with one state of health and well-being: wrong foods, sedentary lifestyle, maybe even smoking and alcohol.

Your doctor was clear: to lose weight, to help your heart not suffer, to recover the energy and well-being of the past, in addition to an intelligent diet, you also need, gradually, exercise. We are of course talking about the right movement, carried out in a healthy, intelligent, without maybe straining your body incorrectly. The specialists are clear, depending on your situation, gradually, even a half-hour walk every day could be good for your health and begin to allow you to improve your condition, allowing you to “begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel”.

Walking and running both are forms of exercise suitable for weight loss and heart health. The benefits and risks depend on a person’s goals and current level of health and fitness. Don’t rely on the advice of the web, even if the information on the web can always be useful, it should never replace the advice and therapies of a specialist you can rely on.

Running or walking to lose weight? Experts think so

Run or walk? Although both activities allow a person to burn calories, lose weight and reduce the risk of heart disease, there is much debate about which is better. Both offer similar health benefits, but running naturally has a huge advantage in terms of calories burned over walking. According to the American Council on Exercisea person weighing 160 pounds, or 72 kg, burns about 15.1 calories per minute while running. Conversely, a person of the same weight burns about 8.7 calories per minute walking. The difference is obvious.

The number of calories a person burns while walking and running depends on several factors, including:

body weight

duration of exercise

the intensity of the activity

Running then allows you to burn more calories per minute than walking. However, walkers can still burn the same number of calories by doing it for longer. However, depending on a person’s goals, walking and running can still offer the same benefits according to experts.

You can’t strain your heart this is evident: as it is clear that if you are not used to a previous sporting activity in your life and you have to lose 30 or 40 kg, deciding to start running, like this, from evening to morning, without training, without the supervision of a doctor, it could prove to be detrimental to your muscles and your heart.

Better, in this case, small walks, which help circulation, reactivate the vitality of the heart, could really allow you to start a new life path. Whatever type of physical activity is right for your condition, always consult a doctor. He will decide what is best for you “path of rebirth”, remembering that everything, finally, must start from you, from your willpower.