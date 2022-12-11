Pink pepper from distant South America, its territory of origin, has arrived on our tables bringing with it its numerous benefits. Let’s find out what they are in the next paragraphs.

The benefits of pink pepper

Pink pepper is rich in nutrients that promote the well-being of our body. Its berries produce an essential oil that strengthens the system cardiovascular. Furthermore, among the substances that make up the essential oil we find carvacrol performs a powerful action antioxidantsupports the metabolism and prevents cellular ageing.

In addition to the beneficial actions already mentioned, it is useful to know that pink pepper favors digestion and has an action antiseptic and according to recent studies it can be useful in countering the rheumatism. Finally, several people use it as an aid in the treatment of toothache; in fact it is known to carry out an action soothing.

A spice allied to the diet

During the diet, as we all know, it is important to limit the consumption of salt which causes water retention. To do this, we need to find valid substitutes: one of the best is pepper. In addition to making our dishes tasty, pink pepper acts on thermogenesis making the transformation of food into energy faster and thus avoiding the accumulation of fat.

Moreover, in a study published in the journal European Journal of Pharmacology it has been shown that by smelling the essential oil of pink pepper it is possible to banish nervous hunger. Thanks to the flavonoid “rutin” which stimulates the production of two good heart hormones, serotonin and dopamine, they are thus able to appease the fame nervosa.

Since pink pepper doesn’t meet everyone’s tastes, it’s reassuring to know that black pepper also brings numerous benefits, here’s an article that explains how to best use it. Those who suffer from allergies, intolerances or various pathologies also linked to the intake of pepper must absolutely avoid it.

